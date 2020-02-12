[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
carcinogen - The Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant at SCV Water. | Photo: Courtesy SCV Water.
The Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant at SCV Water. | Photo: Courtesy SCV Water.

 

A relatively dry winter and new state-set levels for the presence of a carcinogen in water threatening the closure of groundwater wells have local water officials considering water from new sources and looking to use water they’ve already banked.

Santa Clarita Valley water users get their supply from two main sources via the SCV Water Agency — water imported from Northern California through the State Water Project and water from the ground under the SCV.

Both sources are expected to yield less this summer than officials had initially hoped.

“We are anticipating reduced supply from our two primary sources of water — the State Water Project, due to the dry year forecast by (the Department of Water Resources), and groundwater as we take steps to address the presence of PFAS,” Dirk Marks, the agency’s director of water resources, said Tuesday.

With regards to imported water, in a memo to members of the agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee dated Jan. 30, Marks wrote: “Current uncertainty in the State Water Project watershed hydrology has resulted in a low 2020 SWP water allocation that may not meet imported water demands for SCV Water’s service area.”

To meet demands, the agency is expected to draw from water it’s been banking for drier days.

The committee meets Wednesday for a meeting open to the public, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room at 26521 Summit Circle, off of Centre Pointe Parkway.

Marks has recommended the committee consider new water-management programs, such as buying water.

carcinogen - Construction workers drill into the soil to build a new water treatment facility next to the Wm. S. Hart Pony Baseball & Softball field in Santa Clara River wash Monday afternoon. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

Construction workers drill into the soil to build a new water treatment facility next to the Wm. S. Hart Pony Baseball & Softball field in Santa Clara River wash Monday afternoon. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

Banked water
Marks also suggested the agency may need to draw 22,500 acre-feet of water from water banked in existing programs.

An acre-foot of water is almost as much as a football field under a foot of water.

“The 22,500 acre-feet does anticipate both the shortfall in the SWP as well as potential short-term impacts due to PFAS until treatment can be put in place,” Marks said Tuesday.

“SCV Water has built a diverse water supply portfolio that provides resilience in exactly these circumstances,” he said. “We track supply and demand projections on a monthly basis and take actions such as this one to provide flexibility to draw on water banking, exchanges and purchases should conditions call for it.”

Non-stick chemical
With respect to SCV groundwater, local officials were already building facilities near the William S. Hart Pony Baseball & Softball fields in an effort to remove tiny amounts of a non-stick chemical known as PFAS when they received word that state officials are expected to call for more stringent threshold levels for that carcinogen.

In the coming months, SCV Water is expected to voluntarily remove a number of its groundwater wells from service following the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water decision to lower its response level guidelines for two chemicals found in low concentrations in drinking water across the state.

On Thursday, the state lowered its response levels to 10 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid and 40 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, two chemicals in a family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The state’s previous response level set a combined 70 ppt for PFOA and PFOS.

These response levels are some of the most stringent guidelines in the nation, Matt Stone, SCV Water general manager, said in a news release issued Monday.

Stringent levels
For perspective, he pointed out, one part per trillion would be equal to four grains of sugar in an Olympic-size swimming pool.

As a result of earlier sampling, SCV Water voluntarily removed one groundwater well from service when it exceeded the prior response level in May 2019. All other wells tested well below that level.

“In August, we proactively sampled all wells in our system, so we have two quarters of data we can factor in now, giving us a head start in addressing the new guideline,” Stone was quoted as saying.

“We immediately removed one well from service last year when it exceeded the original response level, and we will take similar actions for additional wells that exceed the revised response level in the coming months,” he said.

Impacted wells
Under the new guidelines, as many as 18 of the 44 agency wells — close to half of them — could be impacted.

SCV Water will tackle this challenge through a combination of new operating strategies and proven treatment options, Stone said.

The updated guidelines are part of the Division of Drinking Water’s effort to assess the scope of water supply contamination by PFOS and PFOA.

In addition to revised response levels, DDW has indicated it will issue a new compliance sampling order in the near future.

The revised response level guidelines are expected to be compared to a quarterly running annual average of sample results.

The first PFAS treatment facility has started construction and is expected to be in operation by June of this year, restoring three key wells to service, which represent a significant amount of the affected groundwater.

The fast-tracked project is estimated to cost $6 million to build and $600,000 annually to operate.

“Today’s announcement is not about finding more PFAS in our water source, but rather implementing the revised state guideline to further protect public health,” Stone said.

“In response to DDW’s announcement today, we are taking immediate, proactive steps to ensure we remain in 100% compliance,” he said.

Health concerns
Studies indicate that both PFOA and PFOS can have reproductive, developmental, liver, kidney, thyroid and immunological effects in laboratory animals. Both sets of chemicals have caused tumors in animals.

With regards to humans, studies show increased cholesterol levels, liver enzymes and uric acid among exposed populations, with more limited findings related to:

* Decreased infant birth weights.
* Negative effects on the immune system, including decreased response to vaccinations.
* Cancer, for PFOA chemicals.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
FULL STORY...
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
FULL STORY...
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
For 20 minutes, the creative writing class was silent save for the inhales and exhales of the 13 people who softly, yet quickly scratched pen to paper.
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
The pinnacle of Southern California prep basketball is back, and 12 Santa Clarita teams find themselves in the heart of it when the playoffs get underway on Wednesday.
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president for its third year of operation, and Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Students from Rio Norte Junior High School unveiled their artwork for display on the community wall at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday evening.
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
California’s legislative analyst Tuesday ripped Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $1 billion homelessness plan and urged lawmakers to counter with a more focused, goal-oriented strategy for one of the state’s most vexing problems.
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
A relatively dry winter and new state-set levels for the presence of a carcinogen in water threatening the closure of groundwater wells have local water officials considering water from new sources and looking to use water they’ve already banked.
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use next week, Feb. 18 - 22, in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a closed session at 3:45 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Eight Santa Clarita Valley soccer teams, four boys and four girls teams, advanced to this week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs after the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
The public is invited to learn more about the candidates vying to represent Congressional District 25 at a special forum co-hosted by California State University, Northridge and the College of the Canyons on Friday, Feb. 21.
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
%d bloggers like this: