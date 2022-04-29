SCV Water Ramps Up Water Restrictions as Severe Drought Intensifies

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors voted Tuesday to move into Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

The move comes as California and the SCV continue to face a severe drought with no end in sight.

“Despite planning for dry times, this drought has become so severe that we are having to dip into our banked water supplies,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “Moving to Stage 2 will place new water restrictions in place to eliminate water waste and ensure we have enough water to meet the needs of our community.”

Stage 2 Explained

Stage 2 includes the same restrictions as Stage 1 and adds additional water savings measures.

Customers are requested to voluntarily reduce their water by up to 20%. This information is available at Drought Ready SCV.

New watering requirements effective with Stage 2 include:

— Limits watering to three days per week. Odd addresses will water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Even addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

— No watering on Saturdays.

— Limits watering station run times. Maximum of two five-minute cycles per station per watering day, 10 minutes

maximum.

— Limits Watering times of day, morning and evening watering. May to October watering is allowed midnight to 9 a.m. and/or 8 p.m. to midnight. November to April watering is allowed midnight to 10 a.m. and/or 6 p.m. to midnight.

The following actions are also prohibited, as established in Phase 1, declared in November 2021:

— Allowing runoff onto non-irrigated areas when irrigating with drinking water.

— Using hoses with no shutoff nozzles to wash cars.

— Using drinking water to wash sidewalks, driveways and hardscapes.

— Irrigating outdoors during and within 48 hours following precipitation of a quarter inch or more.

— The irrigation with drinking water of ornamental turf on public street medians.

Rebates and Resources

SCV Water offers many financial rebates and other incentives to help customers increase water use efficiency, including:

— Turf conversion rebates.

— Irrigation system efficiency upgrade rebates including smart irrigation controllers, high-efficiency sprinkler nozzles, pressure regulating devices, drip irrigation and more.

— Free home drought-ready check-ups.

— Online WaterSMART Workshop, gardening classes and other resources.

A quick 10-minute inspection of the sprinkler system can save considerable water. For homes

businesses, and landscapes, set timers to meet the new watering days and duration and repair

any leaks or overspray. Then inside, check for leaks in toilets and other fixtures.

Click here to learn more about rebates.

Learn More

SCV Water is hosting a Virtual Drought Forum on May 10 at 6 p.m., where attendees will hear

from the experts about drought status, water supply and conservation measures, as well as be

able to ask us questions.

Customers can register here for the Virtual Drought Forum.

Customers can also report suspected water waste here.

Neighboring Agencies

Also, this week, Metropolitan Water District announced a Water Shortage Emergency for six million customers, cutting watering to one day a week. This does not affect SCV Water customers. Those affected customers are served by a higher proportion of imported state water, which has been drastically impacted by three consecutive years of drought conditions.

In a statement from SCV Water it was reported that the SCV also relies on imported state water for a portion of its supply, “but in addition has local groundwater and banked water supply stored underground in Kern County in wet years. Still, as the drought enters its third year, we are also asking our customers to conserve so we will have flexibility to meet demand should the drought continue. Every drop saved this year is one we can use next year.”

SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers in the SCV. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at Your SCV Water.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...