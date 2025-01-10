header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
| Friday, Jan 10, 2025
scvwater 1

In line with its commitment to transparency and open communication, SCV Water has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

This publication simplifies comprehensive financial data, making it more accessible and understandable for all customers.

“SCV Water is committed to maintaining transparency and demonstrating sound financial stewardship,” said Rochelle Patterson, SCV Water’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. “We understand the importance of providing our customers with clear and accessible information, and the PAFR is a valuable tool that helps us communicate our financial performance in a way that is easy to understand.”

The Popular Annual Financial Report draws data from SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which adheres to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and standards set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board. It covers key financial details, including revenue sources, departmental expenses, significant capital improvement projects, water supply updates and community engagement efforts for the fiscal year spanning July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. SCV Water’s first Popular Annual Financial Report, published for Fiscal Year 2022-23, received an award for Outstanding Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The public is encouraged to explore the 20-page document, available for download at yourSCVwater.com/financial-information. Customers can also request a printed copy, while supplies last, by contacting Erika Dill, Senior Management Analyst, at edill@scvwa.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-10-2025 County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
01-10-2025 SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
01-09-2025 California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
01-09-2025 Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
01-08-2025 California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 10 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
In the aftermath of the devastating wind and firestorm emergencies that have forced thousands of Los Angeles County residents to evacuate their homes, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is warning businesses against illegal price gouging and urges the public to report suspected violations.
County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
In line with its commitment to transparency and open communication, SCV Water has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
To protect residents who have been displaced by wildfires, Board of Supervisors Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna have announced that they requested the support of the California National Guard and will be implementing curfew hours to keep looters at bay.
County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 33,000 acres and more than 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
As Southern California communities face the devastating effects of wildfires, Child & Family Center stands ready to provide vital resources and support for parents and caregivers navigating these challenging times.
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park, it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2025, "Signature You", Friday, Jan. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 16 with an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
California Credit Union announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Jan. 14: Supes to Discuss Human Trafficking, Abatement of Hazardous Vegetation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
In its second conference game of the season, The Master's University women's basketball team lost to the No. 19 Arizona Christian University Firestorm 62-56 at The MacArthur Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
In a rematch between the two teams that battled for the GSAC championship last season, No. 9-ranked The Master's University men's basketball team defeated No. 4 Arizona Christian 86-69 Wednesday night, Jan. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
UPDATE: More Fires Break Out in Southern California
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000 acres and more than 2,000 structures have been lost.
UPDATE: More Fires Break Out in Southern California
UPDATE: L.A. County Fires Exceed 26,000 Acres, 1,100+ Structures Lost
Cal Fire has reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000, acres and more than 1,100 structures lost.
UPDATE: L.A. County Fires Exceed 26,000 Acres, 1,100+ Structures Lost
Jan. 9: No Mail Delivery on National Day of Mourning
The National Day of Mourning to honor the late President Jimmy Carter isn't recognized as an official federal holiday, however, some organizations and businesses will be closed by the day of observance.
Jan. 9: No Mail Delivery on National Day of Mourning
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Cal Fire reports a fire has broken out at 2:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Jan. 16: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Jan. 16: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
SCVNews.com