SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report

In line with its commitment to transparency and open communication, SCV Water has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

This publication simplifies comprehensive financial data, making it more accessible and understandable for all customers.

“SCV Water is committed to maintaining transparency and demonstrating sound financial stewardship,” said Rochelle Patterson, SCV Water’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. “We understand the importance of providing our customers with clear and accessible information, and the PAFR is a valuable tool that helps us communicate our financial performance in a way that is easy to understand.”

The Popular Annual Financial Report draws data from SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which adheres to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and standards set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board. It covers key financial details, including revenue sources, departmental expenses, significant capital improvement projects, water supply updates and community engagement efforts for the fiscal year spanning July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. SCV Water’s first Popular Annual Financial Report, published for Fiscal Year 2022-23, received an award for Outstanding Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The public is encouraged to explore the 20-page document, available for download at yourSCVwater.com/financial-information. Customers can also request a printed copy, while supplies last, by contacting Erika Dill, Senior Management Analyst, at edill@scvwa.org.

