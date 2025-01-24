SCVEDC SoCal Wildfire, Power Outage Impact Survey

|
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.
|
Due to the Hughes fire continuing to impact the Castaic area, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the affected area, effective till Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m.
|
In collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host a luncheon featuring a group of nine Canadian energy companies, Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. at College of the Canyons.
|
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
|
Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
|
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 prohibiting the use of power blowers countywide.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
|
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.
|
With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.
|
Since the unprecedented Los Angeles County wildfire siege began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the heartfelt generosity from the community has been inspirational.
|
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for its 97th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry on Thursday, Jan 23. As in years past, CalArtian-helmed films are in the running across the ceremony’s 23 categories.
|
Did you get engaged over the holidays? Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day. Get married at The Big I Do, where multiple couples exchange vows in a beautiful ceremony and celebrate their love with a lavish reception. Participating couples will have a chance to win a custom wedding dress, a suit and wedding bands.
|
The fires that impacted the Los Angeles area in early January, especially the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have displaced thousands of people destroying or damaging more than 16,000 homes and businesses and burning more than 40,000 acres.
|
1888
- Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story
]
|
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
|
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
|
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host an Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
|
Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
|
As part of Santa Clarita Valley Water’s mission to provide reliable water supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost, the Agency regularly evaluates the cost of providing service to confirm that expenses are balanced with revenue so that it can adequately address system operations, maintenance and updates, meet government regulations and maintain financial stability.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced potential direct smoke impact from the Hughes Wildfire has caused unhealthy air quality.
