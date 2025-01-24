SCVEDC SoCal Wildfire, Power Outage Impact Survey

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is seeking input from community leaders, local businesses and government stakeholders regarding the recent California Wildfires and power outages with a online survey.

This initiative is designed to evaluate the effects of power outages and wildfires on business operations, economic growth, and community well-being, while also identifying specific challenges faced by businesses and enhancing overall resilience.

Complete the survey by Friday, Feb. 14. The feedback collected will be shared with Southern California Edison to encourage open communication, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing these issues.

The insights gathered from this survey will form the basis for future meetings between Southern California Edison and SCVEDC, allowing for tailored discussions to address the unique needs of individual businesses.

To complete the survey click here.

