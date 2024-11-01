SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be recognized by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with a Strategic Engagement Award.

The award honors the SCVEDC’s impactful work in driving economic growth. This acknowledgment celebrates the SCVEDC’s dedication to attracting, retaining and expanding businesses to cultivate a diverse economic landscape and create high-quality jobs for the community.

Adding to this year’s achievements, Santa Clarita was ranked in the lowest cost tier in the Kosmont-Rose Institute’s annual 2024 Cost of Doing Business Survey. Notably, Santa Clarita was the only city in Los Angeles County to receive this designation, underscoring its ability to offer a competitive and cost-effective environment that appeals to businesses large and small. The city’s streamlined permitting processes, business support services and access to essential resources have made it a top destination for companies.

“Our collaboration with the city plays a critical role in creating opportunities for growth and resilience across the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Ondré Seltzer, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation. “Both the city and the SCVEDC remain committed to promoting opportunity, growth, and sustainable economic progress in Santa Clarita for the benefit of businesses and residents alik

The 29th Annual Eddy Awards, hosted by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, is a reception, dinner and awards gala that supports the LAEDC’s mission to reinvent the regional economy and advance growth and prosperity for all. At the Nov. 6 event, along with Strategic Engagement, LAEDC will be handing out awards for the following categories: Corporate, Small Business, International, Workforce Development and the prestigious “Most Business-Friendly City” in Los Angeles County.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is a unique private/public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information visit scvedc.org.

