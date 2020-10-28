SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President

Dr. Sharon Langenbeck, a longtime member of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, was installed as Zonta International President for the 2020-22 biennium on July 17, 2020.

Although Zonta’s convention was canceled due to COVID-19, Zontians from all over the world were able to watch Dr. Langenbeck’s installation via Zoom.

Zonta has more than 28,000 members worldwide and continues to improve the status of women through service and advocacy.

Dr. Langenbeck’s theme for the 2020-22 biennium is: “Change, Transitions & New Opportunities.” She is challenging the Zonta organization to expand, not just by repeating past efforts, but by looking at new ways to do things.

One of the projects Dr. Langenbeck will focus on is “Adolescent Girls’ Health & Protection in Peru.” The goal is to improve the capacity of services responding to the health needs of adolescents, especially girls. It will focus on preventing school violence in two regions of Peru: Huancavelica and Ucayali.

Twenty-four schools will provide health promotion activities that will benefit more than 31,000 children, including over 15,000 girls. Seventy-two principals and teachers will be trained to recognize violence and implement appropriate protocols. 100 health care professionals will also receive training in response to cases of sexual violence.

Dr. Langenbeck’s second project is “Strengthening Response to Gender-Based Violence Survivors in Papua New Guinea & Timor-Leste.” The objective of this project is for women and girls to utilize quality essential services for longterm recovery.

Sixty-eight percent of women in this region have experienced some kind of sexual violence. Eighty-seven point six percent of men surveyed admitted to physical, emotional or economic abuse against their intimate partners. By providing aid, the goal is to reduce this number by developing a service package for health providers and a curriculum for education.

Please read more details about Dr. Langenbeck and Zonta International’s service projects at www.scvzonta.org.