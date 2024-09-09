Sept. 13: Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop

Board & Brush will host a Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop Friday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Love a good mystery? Join in for a Friday Game Night: Vampire Ball Murder Mystery workshop where guests solve the murder while at the same time working on a do it yourself wood project.

Select a design from the available options at the event.

Board and Brush provides all the materials and have a step-by-step process to create a beautiful piece for the home all while solving a fun mystery. Choose from a variety of paint and wood stain colors in the workshop.

Pre-registration is required.

To register visit https://boardandbrush.com/santaclarita/events/sept-murder-mystery/

