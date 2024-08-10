Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with “Drinks, Food and Music” on Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-10 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

September is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and the Hoefflin Foundation wants Santa Clarita Valley residents to know that every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer.

In the SCV, the Hoefflin Foundation provides support and services free of charge to more than 400 Hoefflin Foundation families.

For more than 25 years the Hoefflin Foundation has been providing important resources to families battling pediatric cancer, including care packages, counseling services, college scholarships, bereavement support and more.

To support the work of the Hoefflin Foundation come dance the night away with a live concert, drinks, family activities, food trucks and more.

Sponsorship opportunities include the $15,000 Title Sponsor, $10,000 Diamond Sponsor, $5,000 Platinum Sponsor, $2,500 Gold Sponsor, $1,000 Silver Sponsor and $500 Bronze Sponsor.

General Admission tickets are $75 each. Guests, ages 21+, will receive a complimentary beer glass.

General Admission tickets age 20 and under are $10 each.

All money raised from the Cheers for Charity event will go directly to provide hope. help and healing to families struggling with pediatric cancer.

Registration is now open for the Cheers for Charity event at https://give.classy.org/cheersforcharity2024.

For further details contact the MHF office at (661) 250-4100 or visit www.mhf.org.

Canyon Country Community Center,

18410 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

