header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 15
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
| Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020

Foster/Foster-Adopt Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

A live Zoom Orientation is scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster adopt parent, an online orientation presentation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the online orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Children’s Bureau has cancelled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent information meetings.  The current health crisis has accelerated the need for foster and foster adoptive parents to help local at-risk youth stay in their communities. In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family.

Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do.

“Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added. Watch Brittany and Jeremy’s story here.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. For questions and/or to get started, call 800-730-3933 or click here to complete a quick inquiry form.

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children through prevention, treatment and advocacy. The agency helps 50,000 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and foster- adoption and more.

To learn more about the agency and/or its foster care and adoption program, visit all4kids.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”
FULL STORY...

Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation

Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)

Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 24-27: Annual SCV Human Trafficking Summit

Sept. 24-27: Annual SCV Human Trafficking Summit
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Committee is hosting its annual Trafficking Summit virtually, starting Thursday, Sept. 24.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers

Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
The Department of Beaches and Harbors encourages kids to celebrate Coastal Cleanup month by learning how ocean pollution begins in their neighborhood, no matter where they live.
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
A big rig that caught on fire and created a small vegetation fire, prompted an hours-long closure of southbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the following areas:
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to create the COVID-19 CARES Act Childcare Provider Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19, including two new deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,662 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
College of the Canyons will continue with distance education through the end of the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook announced Monday afternoon in a message to the campus community.
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
Sept. 24-27: Annual SCV Human Trafficking Summit
The Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Committee is hosting its annual Trafficking Summit virtually, starting Thursday, Sept. 24.
Sept. 24-27: Annual SCV Human Trafficking Summit
Newhall Schools Put Virtual Lessons on Hold After Ransomware Attack
Newhall School District officials put virtual classes on hold Monday as staff worked to secure student and faculty technology following a ransomware attack, officials said.
Newhall Schools Put Virtual Lessons on Hold After Ransomware Attack
Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association Donates $20K to COC
College of the Canyons has received a $20,000 donation from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association (GLANCDA) in support of the college’s automotive technology program.
Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association Donates $20K to COC
Supes Launch ‘Stay Housed L.A. County’ Legal Aid Program for Tenants
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Monday launched Stay Housed L.A. County, a countywide initiative to provide legal assistance and support for tenants facing eviction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supes Launch ‘Stay Housed L.A. County’ Legal Aid Program for Tenants
Now Shooting in SCV: Feature Film, TV Shows, Commercials, Music Vid
TV shows, commercials, a feature film, a short subject, and a music video are all shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of September 14-20, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office.
Now Shooting in SCV: Feature Film, TV Shows, Commercials, Music Vid
Santa Clarita Public Library Celebrates Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month and invites residents to join in on the fun from September 15 through October 15.
Santa Clarita Public Library Celebrates Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month
Hart District Named California ‘Organization of the Year’ by Social Workers
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been named the State Organization of the Year 2020 by the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter.
Hart District Named California ‘Organization of the Year’ by Social Workers
Santa Clarita Unveils Long-awaited Bike Park
Whether you’re a professional rider or looking to try something new, Santa Clarita has officially opened a designated bike park to practice jumps and soon race against others, city officials announced Friday.
Santa Clarita Unveils Long-awaited Bike Park
Supes Set $100K Reward for Info on Shooter of LASD Deputies
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the shooting of two LASD deputies at the MLK Transit Center in Compton on Saturday evening.
Supes Set $100K Reward for Info on Shooter of LASD Deputies
Reminder: Sept. 30 is Deadline to Complete 2020 U.S. Census
A reminder for Los Angeles County residents who have not yet completed the 2020 U.S. Census: September 30 is the deadline.
Reminder: Sept. 30 is Deadline to Complete 2020 U.S. Census
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
%d bloggers like this: