Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract

Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a virtual demo with Pamela Roberson on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.

The topic is acrylic abstract; the discussion will be about the “art process” and methods of working (including technical issues and mediums).

“I am interested in the interior landscape of people,” said Roberson. “Making art has always been a way for me to express my own interior life without relying on the symbols of words but rather through a kaleidoscope of imagery. The images I create help me to explain those things that words cannot seem to describe.”

In 2019, Roberson returned to her passion of painting and began her work in acrylics. She continues to explore her fascination with color, line, and symbols and how they can represent the tangled emotions within and between people. Her joyful work calls out to the viewer to explore with her the mysterious and unseen but ever present world of the interior.

In 2020, Roberson created a small group coaching community, Strong Artist Life, that helps abstract or abstract curious artists become more connected to their work, their practice, and other artists on the common path towards growth and confidence.

For more information, visit the following websites:

www.pamelaroberson-art.com

www.strongartistlife.com

You may also email the artist at pamela@pamelarobersonart.com.

For the Zoom link, see Santa Clarita Artists Association at https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...