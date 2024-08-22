header image

1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Sept. 21-22: Pococktoberfest at Pocock Brewing
| Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
pococktoberfest cropped

One need not venture to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, Pocock Brewing will host Pococktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21 noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 9 p.m.

Pococktoberfest will be free for the public and include live music all day with an expanded beer garden, german sausages, huge bavarian pretzels and freshly baked pizza. A Souvenir Bavarian edition beer mug with a pour of the Pococktoberfest Dunkel will be available for purchase.

The event will be hosted at Pocock Brewing in the Barrel Room, 24907 Ave Tibbitts Ste. C, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Visit the Pocock Brewing website for more information.

pococktoberfest
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
08-22-2024 Sept. 21-22: Pococktoberfest at Pocock Brewing
08-21-2024 WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
08-20-2024 Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
08-17-2024 Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic
08-16-2024 Valencia Country Club Renovation Earns Accolades from Golf Inc.
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marsha McLean | Get Active, Reconnect with Nature
One of my favorite parts about living in Santa Clarita is the abundance of recreational opportunities available for residents of all ages.
Marsha McLean | Get Active, Reconnect with Nature
Sept. 20: SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit at COC
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce invite the public to an event dedicated to raising awareness and combatting human trafficking. The summit will be Friday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. - noon and held in person at College of the Canyon's Dr. Dianne G Van Hook University Center in Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.
Sept. 20: SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit at COC
Robert Weatherwax, 83, Lassie, Hollywood Dog Trainer
Former Canyon Country resident Robert Walter Weatherwax, a professional dog trainer for film and TV productions including "Lassie" died Thursday, Aug. 15 at a Veterans Affairs facility in Scranton, Pa,.
Robert Weatherwax, 83, Lassie, Hollywood Dog Trainer
Sept. 29: Titania K9 Hosts WANTED ‘Wild West Gala’ Event
Titania K9 Fund invites all to WANTED “Wild West Gala”, an afternoon party for all ages to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 29: Titania K9 Hosts WANTED ‘Wild West Gala’ Event
Sept. 3: City to Install Solar Panels in Cube Parking Lot
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, parking at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint, will be reduced for solar panel installation. The project will take approximately six weeks to complete.
Sept. 3: City to Install Solar Panels in Cube Parking Lot
Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kullen Welch as the new principal of Valencia High School and Thomas Flores as the new principal of La Mesa Junior High School, as well as James Webb as the new assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High School.
Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal
Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
The Gentle Barn will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 24 as it presents a fundraising benefit "Twilight Tails."
Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Old Town Newhall Library will host a special "Shark Bites" event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for children ages 0-11.
Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
The city of Santa Clarita has been ranked the "Eighth Safest City in the United States" by PropertyClub.
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Youth Commission is looking for young adults to join them to help guide the commission in the coming years. 
County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is expediting the deployment of funds and is now accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes.
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
With home values up around 3.3% in the past year and mortgage rates remaining high, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best Real Estate Markets in 2024.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the call for entries for the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin
The hit Off-Broadway play 'The Underpants” is making its way to The MAIN for a night of crazy laughs and comedy. b
Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin
Sept. 30: Huntertones Concert Comes to West Ranch
Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet that has thrilled music lovers around the globe with their fun, imaginative and fearless music, are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night performance.
Sept. 30: Huntertones Concert Comes to West Ranch
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach in Valencia.
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library Bookmark Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline for entries is Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign her new book, "Emily's Beach Day," a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
