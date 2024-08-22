Sept. 21-22: Pococktoberfest at Pocock Brewing

One need not venture to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, Pocock Brewing will host Pococktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21 noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 9 p.m.

Pococktoberfest will be free for the public and include live music all day with an expanded beer garden, german sausages, huge bavarian pretzels and freshly baked pizza. A Souvenir Bavarian edition beer mug with a pour of the Pococktoberfest Dunkel will be available for purchase.

The event will be hosted at Pocock Brewing in the Barrel Room, 24907 Ave Tibbitts Ste. C, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Visit the Pocock Brewing website for more information.

