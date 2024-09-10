Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube

For the fourth consecutive year, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Bringing the Bruin spirit back to the ice, UCLA will call The Cube in the city of Santa Clarita its home ice this year.

During the 2024-25 season, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team will play 15 hockey games at The Cube, including east coast rival, Boston University.

General admission is free, but is subject to change. Times vary for each game.

The 2024-25 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:

Sept. 28 vs. California State University, Fullerton

Oct. 12 vs. California State University, Northridge

Oct. 18 vs. University of California, Santa Barbara

Oct. 19 vs. Arizona State University

Oct. 20 vs. Arizona State University

Oct. 25 vs. Loyola Marymount University

Nov. 1 vs. Boston University

Nov. 2 vs. Boston University

Nov. 9 vs. Boise State University

Nov. 16 vs. California State University, Fullerton

Jan. 17 vs. Aurora University

Jan. 18 vs. Aurora University

Jan. 19 vs. North Dakota State University

Jan. 25 vs. Loyola Marymount University

Jan. 31 vs. California State University, Northridge

While cheering on the Bruins, make sure you stop by The Grille to order fan-favorite foods, snacks and drinks. Also, visit The Top Shelf to sip on one of the uniquely crafted cocktails or get a favorite local brew.

For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...