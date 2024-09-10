header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 10
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
| Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
UCLA

For the fourth consecutive year, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Bringing the Bruin spirit back to the ice, UCLA will call The Cube in the city of Santa Clarita its home ice this year.

During the 2024-25 season, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team will play 15 hockey games at The Cube, including east coast rival, Boston University.

General admission is free, but is subject to change. Times vary for each game.

The 2024-25 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:

Sept. 28 vs. California State University, Fullerton

Oct. 12 vs. California State University, Northridge

Oct. 18 vs. University of California, Santa Barbara

Oct. 19 vs. Arizona State University

Oct. 20 vs. Arizona State University

Oct. 25 vs. Loyola Marymount University

Nov. 1 vs. Boston University

Nov. 2 vs. Boston University

Nov. 9 vs. Boise State University

Nov. 16 vs. California State University, Fullerton

Jan. 17 vs. Aurora University

Jan. 18 vs. Aurora University

Jan. 19 vs. North Dakota State University

Jan. 25 vs. Loyola Marymount University

Jan. 31 vs. California State University, Northridge

While cheering on the Bruins, make sure you stop by The Grille to order fan-favorite foods, snacks and drinks. Also, visit The Top Shelf to sip on one of the uniquely crafted cocktails or get a favorite local brew.

For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube

Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
For the fourth year in a row, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube.
FULL STORY...

Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Sep 9, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 13.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 12: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Arts Grant Program

Sept. 12: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Arts Grant Program
Monday, Sep 9, 2024
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 10: City Council to Discuss Orchard Village Road, Open Space

Sept. 10: City Council to Discuss Orchard Village Road, Open Space
Sunday, Sep 8, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, beginning with a closed meeting at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards

Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer put away its first win of the season in its 2024 home opener, taking down Lemoore College in a 2-1 result.
Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón are all on record as opposing a proposal to allow the convicted “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Evans Hubbart to make his home in the Antelope Valley.
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
For the fourth year in a row, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube.
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
Sept. 12: Castaic Union School District Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 12: Castaic Union School District Regular Meeting
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport, and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will hold its annual “Cash For College” workshop event, providing students and parents with important information about the various types of financial aid available to them, along with details about how to apply.
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Saugus High School will host a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk woman last seen in Canyon Country.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a day of storytelling and creativity with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue in a resident in the city of Baldwin Park, who has no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.
LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
The Castaic Union School District is seeking four new members for its Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations
In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage.
Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations
Sept. 13: Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop
Board & Brush will host a Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop Friday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 13: Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop
Sept. 11: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting, Adjusted Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and Adjusted Budget Workshop Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will hold a closed session following the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting, Adjusted Budget Workshop
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 13.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Sept. 12: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Arts Grant Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 12: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Arts Grant Program
Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence experienced significant growth over the summer as Santa Clarita’s foster youth sought assistance with returning to school or entering college for the first time.
Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth
Sept. 11: Hart Board to Appoint Assistant Principal, Director of Fiscal Services
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Hart Board to Appoint Assistant Principal, Director of Fiscal Services
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition
The Saugus Union School District has received recognition for all of its school campuses from California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.
All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition
Hernandez, Acevedo, Orozco Named Honorees of Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced the honorees for the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
Hernandez, Acevedo, Orozco Named Honorees of Hispanic Heritage Celebration
SCVNews.com