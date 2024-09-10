Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube

For the fourth consecutive year, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Bringing the Bruin spirit back to the ice, UCLA will call The Cube in the city of Santa Clarita its home ice this year.
During the 2024-25 season, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team will play 15 hockey games at The Cube, including east coast rival, Boston University.
General admission is free, but is subject to change. Times vary for each game.
The 2024-25 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:
Sept. 28 vs. California State University, Fullerton
Oct. 12 vs. California State University, Northridge
Oct. 18 vs. University of California, Santa Barbara
Oct. 19 vs. Arizona State University
Oct. 20 vs. Arizona State University
Oct. 25 vs. Loyola Marymount University
Nov. 1 vs. Boston University
Nov. 2 vs. Boston University
Nov. 9 vs. Boise State University
Nov. 16 vs. California State University, Fullerton
Jan. 17 vs. Aurora University
Jan. 18 vs. Aurora University
Jan. 19 vs. North Dakota State University
Jan. 25 vs. Loyola Marymount University
Jan. 31 vs. California State University, Northridge
While cheering on the Bruins, make sure you stop by The Grille to order fan-favorite foods, snacks and drinks. Also, visit The Top Shelf to sip on one of the uniquely crafted cocktails or get a favorite local brew.
For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.