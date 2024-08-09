Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney

The Baker Family Foundation will host the Second Annual Corn Hole Tournament: Battle of the Bag, on Saturday Sept. 28 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at LA North Studios in Santa Clarita.

This family friendly event will be a day filled with friendly competition, community spirit and charitable giving. Participants are invited to showcase their corn hole skills in a bid to claim the championship title. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time player, the tournament offers an opportunity to have fun while supporting a charitable cause.

The proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Baker Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critical resources and support to families in need in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The foundation’s initiatives include educational support, emergency financial assistance and programs aimed at improving the quality of life for underserved populations.

In addition to the corn hole tournament, the event will feature a kids zone, ax throwing, bar, sports lounge, food trucks, shopping from local vendors, raffle prizes and more. This family-friendly event will offer activities for all ages.

Event schedule:

Check-in: 10:30 a.m.-Noon

Announcements: Noon

Start Time: 12:15 p.m.

End Time: 6 p.m.

“We are incredibly excited to host the Battle of the Bag for the second year in a row,” said Blake and Kristen Baker, founders of The Baker Family Foundation. “Last year’s event was a tremendous success and we are looking forward to an even bigger and better tournament this year. It’s a wonderful way for the community to come together, have a great time and make a meaningful and direct impact.”

Tournament Registration costs $250 per two-person team.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information and to register your team visit www.bffofca.org/cornhole-tournament or contact Cathy Craig at cathy@bffofca.org.

