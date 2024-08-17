header image

1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic
The 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Country Club.

This year’s tournament promises exciting prizes, on-course competitions and opportunities to network with fellow golf enthusiasts. Whether you’re vying for the top spot on the leaderboard or simply enjoying a leisurely round with friends, it will be a day filled with unforgettable moments.

﻿Secure your foursome or sign up as an individual golfer. All skill levels are welcome. Limited spots are available.

Foursomes $1,200. Individual golfers $350.

Don’t miss your shot at a hole-in-one to win a brand-new Mercedes-Benz, plus a chance to enter the raffle for incredible prizes.

Hole Sponsorships and Business Branding Sponsorships are available.

﻿Email hello@scvchamber.com to find out details.

For more information and to secure your spot visit www.scvchamber.com/events/2024-oak-tree-classic-golf-tournament.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the start of construction on the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project in Canyon Country.
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer is seeking volunteers for its "Cheers for Charity" fundraising event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners, the entity that oversees and sets policy for the nation’s largest municipal utility, has formally adopted the Los Angeles County Water Plan. This marks an important step in the region’s pursuit of safe, clean and reliable water resources for all communities in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. The Clothes for Cash fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reported that deputies from the Crime Prevention Unit recently cleared 17 homeless encampments in the SCV with the assistance of city of Santa Clarita Code Enforcement and Los Angeles County Homeless Services.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments
LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing hiker last seen in Castaic.
LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Our communities are undoubtedly strengthened by veterans. Last weekend, I was proud to join Homes 4 Families for a special ceremony where six veteran families received the keys to their new homes.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Aug. 19: Council Meets to Discuss City Council Election
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the process for the District 3 seat where incumbent Jason Gibbs was the only person to run for election.
Aug. 19: Council Meets to Discuss City Council Election
Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival
The Adult Skills Center will present its Fall Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy, 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country 91387.
Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival
Andrus Appointed Interim COC Superintendent/President
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Aug. 14 appointed College of the Canyons Acting Chancellor David C. Andrus, J.D., as the district’s interim superintendent/president, effective immediately.
Andrus Appointed Interim COC Superintendent/President
Sept. 25: Teens Cookies, Coding Event at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a beginner-friendly introduction to coding event, perfect for teens with no prior experience Wednesday, Sept. 25 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: Teens Cookies, Coding Event at Newhall Library
Sept. 23: Painted Book Boxes for Adults at Newhall Library
Let creativity shine with a Painted Book Box event Monday, Sept. 23, 10 - 11 a.m. at Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 23: Painted Book Boxes for Adults at Newhall Library
Aug. 19: SCV Water Begins Bouquet Canyon Road Pipeline
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency in coordination with the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Road Rehab Program will begin construction of a new pipeline on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road in Saugus.
Aug. 19: SCV Water Begins Bouquet Canyon Road Pipeline
Valencia Country Club Renovation Earns Accolades from Golf Inc.
Valencia Country Club has been awarded first place for "Renovation of the Year" in Golf Inc. magazine’s private club category.
Valencia Country Club Renovation Earns Accolades from Golf Inc.
Sept. 12: Non-Profit Council Flourish & Thrive Luncheon
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Non Profit Council will hold a lunch event on Thursday, Sept. 12 sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
Sept. 12: Non-Profit Council Flourish & Thrive Luncheon
Sept. 9: Sheriff’s Foundation Fourth Annual Golf Tourney
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host the Fourth Annual Golf Tournament at Valencia Country Club on Monday, Sept. 9.
Sept. 9: Sheriff’s Foundation Fourth Annual Golf Tourney
Sept. 10: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Forum
Join the most influential women business leaders on the Board of Directors at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Sept. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. for the influenceHER Women of Influence Forum at Venue Valencia.
Sept. 10: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Forum
Aug. 28: Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance
The annual Evening of Remembrance will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7:15 p.m., in the Santa Clarita Youth Grove at Central Park in Saugus.
Aug. 28: Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Aug. 19: Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins in Saugus
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the Road Rehab Overlay Program which will start construction on residential streets in various neighborhoods throughout the city is kicking off in Saugus on Monday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins in Saugus
