Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic

The 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Country Club.

This year’s tournament promises exciting prizes, on-course competitions and opportunities to network with fellow golf enthusiasts. Whether you’re vying for the top spot on the leaderboard or simply enjoying a leisurely round with friends, it will be a day filled with unforgettable moments.

﻿Secure your foursome or sign up as an individual golfer. All skill levels are welcome. Limited spots are available.

Foursomes $1,200. Individual golfers $350.

Don’t miss your shot at a hole-in-one to win a brand-new Mercedes-Benz, plus a chance to enter the raffle for incredible prizes.

Hole Sponsorships and Business Branding Sponsorships are available.

﻿Email hello@scvchamber.com to find out details.

For more information and to secure your spot visit www.scvchamber.com/events/2024-oak-tree-classic-golf-tournament.

