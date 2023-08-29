header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
99°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 29
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
September is National Preparedness Month
| Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
red cross

During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.

Severe weather like this is part of a worsening national trend in which the American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago.

As rapidly intensifying, weather-related events pose serious challenges to its humanitarian work and the people it serves, the Red Cross has announced an ambitious national plan to take urgent action. With more climate-driven disasters upending lives and devastating communities, the organization is racing to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country, while also funding new international programs on climate response and preparedness, as well as minimizing its own environmental footprint.

Here in Los Angeles, this includes helping protect the community against local emergencies, recruiting and training more volunteers to respond to disasters locally and across the country.

“As the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events grow, more people need help more often,” said Erica Frausto-Aguado, Regional Disaster Officer, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster. That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks in our community but to also help families in need, both locally and in other parts of the country. Join us by taking a preparedness class and becoming a volunteer to help others.”

For National Preparedness Month, take three lifesaving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed, to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Request a free preparedness class at redcross.org/la-request. You can also deliver relief and care to families facing climate disasters by becoming a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/VolunteerToday.

The Red Cross is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters in the U.S. as it did a decade ago. Right now, the Red Cross is readying volunteers and supplies along the Gulf Coast in advance of Idalia, even as we remain on the ground helping communities recover from the deadliest wildfires of the last century in Hawaii, a powerful typhoon in the U.S. territory of Guam, and 1-in-100-year flooding in the Northeast, among other disasters.

In the first half of 2023 alone, the nation experienced a record 15 billion-dollar disasters, including catastrophic atmospheric rivers in California and deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest, all on top of extreme heat, which made July the country’s hottest single month on record. What’s more, the U.S. is just now entering its typical peak time for wildfires and hurricanes.

As extreme weather disasters increase, more people need help from the Red Cross in the U.S. Nationwide, the organization is taking bold and thoughtful actions to adapt its services and grow its capacity by:

Enhancing large-scale disaster response services by bolstering the aid provided in emergency shelters and extending casework support to help people with the most recovery needs.

Expanding financial assistance to help more families with unmet needs and bridge the gap between immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery assistance.

Strengthening local partner networks in targeted areas that face a high risk of extreme weather and existing societal inequities with a focus on increased access to health and mental health services, nutritious food and safe housing for local families.

Growing its disaster workforce, comprised of 90% trained volunteers, to deepen its disaster readiness. This includes fortifying the critical infrastructure and technology that enables 24/7 response to disasters across the country.

Help people affected by disasters big and small, including climate-driven crises, by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters in the U.S. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross has seen a significant shortfall in blood and platelet donations over the last month, making it hard to keep pace with the need for blood products. Blood and platelet donations that go uncollected due to climate-related events, such as hurricanes, wildfires and extreme heat, can put further strain on the national blood supply. As extreme weather events are worsening, the Red Cross is seeing that translate into more blood drive cancellations. In 2022, over 1,300 blood drives were canceled due to weather, about 23% higher than the average of the prior nine years.

In thanks for helping ensure the nation’s blood supply is prepared for all emergencies, from disasters to medical emergencies, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.

Details are available at rcblood.org/racetogive. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If you are unable to give blood you can volunteer to support blood collections.

Visit redcross.org/volunteer to learn more.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

September is National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month
Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
FULL STORY...

Heat Advisory Issued for SCV

Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley effective Monday through Thursday of this week as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition

Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers

Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
FULL STORY...

Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs

Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
James Zenner | L.A. County Department of Military, Veterans Affairs
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
James Zenner | L.A. County Department of Military, Veterans Affairs
U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 14 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post Academy also earned distinction.
U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking
Earlier this year, I introduced Senate Bill 14 to combat human trafficking. This bill will hold sex traffickers of minors accountable by classifying this crime as a serious felony. Shockingly, the sex trafficking of a minor is not listed as a serious crime under California law.
Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking
Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
The Saugus High School Cheer Squad will host a fundraising Cheer Clinic on Monday, Sept. 10 for all students age kindergarten to eighth grade.
Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
September is National Preparedness Month
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
September is National Preparedness Month
Aug. 31: SCV’s Skip Spiro’s Jazz/Blues Project Plays in Ventura
Santa Clarita Valley resident Skip Spiro’s 10-Piece Jazz/Blues Project will present a special evening of music at The Grape in Ventura, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Aug. 31: SCV’s Skip Spiro’s Jazz/Blues Project Plays in Ventura
Sept. 4: Deadline to Submit Application for Artwork at Santa Clarita Roller Rink
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The city intends to select one artist to design and fabricate an original, site-specific artwork to be located on a wall and visible adjacent to the newly built indoor Roller Rink facility. Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 4.
Sept. 4: Deadline to Submit Application for Artwork at Santa Clarita Roller Rink
Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
Outlets at Tejon will host its Third Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expected to draw hundreds to the event, the shopping center is recruiting cars from across the state to show up for judging and awards. Car clubs and individual entries are now being accepted.
Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
Repairs Continue on Angeles Crest Highway
The California Department of Transportation advises Santa Clarita Valley residents that State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway, SR-2) remains closed from north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to Vincent Gulch Road through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Repairs Continue on Angeles Crest Highway
Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Six students from the William S. Hart Union School District represented the USA at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand Aug. 7-13. The event was sanctioned by the International Dragon Boat Federation.
Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer is looking forward to the start of the new year, with the 2023 season opener Friday, Aug. 25 vs. visiting Taft College.
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
College of the Canyons women's golf is back on the fairways, with the team set to begin its 2023 campaign with a conference tourney Monday, Aug. 28 at San Dimas Golf Course.
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka
The Master's University Women's Soccer team picked up two second-half goals from Holly McRitchie and Harmony Rohde to defeat the Soka University of America Lions 2-0 Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka
Cal Lutheran’s FAB Program Offering Six-Week Fall Courses
In the fall, California Lutheran University’s Fifty and Better (FAB) program will offer its Fall Session of six-week courses and two-part lectures.
Cal Lutheran’s FAB Program Offering Six-Week Fall Courses
Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, acquired the 3.5 million-square-foot Odyssey Portfolio, comprised of industrial properties in Valencia, Livermore and Chino for an undisclosed sum.  
Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Two Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 3.
Two Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley effective Monday through Thursday of this week as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: