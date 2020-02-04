Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

The art exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, February 5, to Thursday, February 27, in the Old Town Newhall Library.

The exhibit will notably feature the essay “Similarities and Differences” by Saugus High student Katherine Denzin, a thoughtful piece on embracing diversity, finding common ground and using technology to bring individuals together globally.

The exciting exhibit will be unveiled with a reception open to the public on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Support arts and culture in our city by dropping in for free food, music and be inspired by young creative minds around the world.

The 2019 YAAS theme was “Global Citizens: Resilient Communities,” with each creative piece highlighting the importance of citizen diplomacy and innovative ways an individual and community achieve peace through people-to-people interactions.

The Young Artists and Authors Showcase is Sister Cities International’s annual contest to encourage youth around the world to express SCI’s mission through art, literature and photography. SCI’s mission is to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation through programs, exchanges, community and worldwide engagement – one individual, one community at a time.

For more information about current and upcoming exhibits in Santa Clarita, please visit santaclaritaarts.com. For more information on the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, visit santa-clarita.com/SisterCities, and on Sister Cities International, please visit SisterCities.org.