header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 19
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
| Monday, Apr 19, 2021
productions

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka “Hollywood North,” the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021:

* “Good Trouble” – television show

* “Edens” – television documentary

* “Kimi” – feature

* “Broken Mother” – feature

* “Geico” – commercial

* “Tharros” – student film

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week

Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
Monday, Apr 19, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North," the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition

CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Monday, Apr 19, 2021
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...

KCET Documentary to Feature L.A. County’s Arts Education

KCET Documentary to Feature L.A. County’s Arts Education
Thursday, Apr 15, 2021
The Los Angeles County Arts Education Collective, coordinated by the Department of Arts and Culture, and KCET have joined forces to create a new documentary that explores the value of arts education for the youth, communities, and creative economy of L.A. County.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings

CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
FULL STORY...

April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party

April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
If you watched NASA’s exciting Mars Perseverance rover landing on Feb. 18, you definitely won’t want to miss the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus spring 2021 virtual Star Party on Friday, April 23.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 18 new deaths and 337 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,588 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North," the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission will host a public hearing for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan on Thursday, April 22.
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
In April, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Month by recognizing the community's exceptional volunteers with a national award.
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
City to Update 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element
To provide a framework to guide the future of residential development locally, the city of Santa Clarita is embarking on a public process to update the Housing Element of the Santa Clarita General Plan.
City to Update 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element
Sulphur Springs Warns of Suspicious Man Near Schools
In an email distributed to parents, Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi warned parents of a man telling students that he is there to pick them up.
Sulphur Springs Warns of Suspicious Man Near Schools
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
April 20: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting virtually Tuesday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m.
April 20: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Planning Commission to Consider Subdivision Request
The owner of a shopping center at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Apple Street will seek the Santa Clarita Planning Commission’s approval Tuesday to subdivide the lot from three parcels to eight.
Planning Commission to Consider Subdivision Request
Deadline Extended For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists And Authors Showcase
The deadline to submit entries for Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Young Artists and Authors Showcase has been extended to Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Deadline Extended For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists And Authors Showcase
Scorpion Announces Plans to Move Headquarters
Internet marketing firm Scorpion made multiple company announcements Wednesday, including plans to open a new headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Scorpion Announces Plans to Move Headquarters
EDC Releases SCV’s Largest Employers List
After a year of turmoil for many businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, the SCV Economic Development Corp. released its list of the area’s largest employers.
EDC Releases SCV’s Largest Employers List
Hart District Reports 18 Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Students
William S. Hart Union High School District officials said 18 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days during the regular board meeting Wednesday.
Hart District Reports 18 Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Students
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Test Positivity Rate Hits Record Low; 27,557 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 36 new deaths, 643 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, and reported the lowest test positivity rate to date.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Test Positivity Rate Hits Record Low; 27,557 Total SCV Cases
La Mesa Junior High School Selected as National Showcase School
For the third year in a row, La Mesa Junior High School has been selected as a "Capturing Kids’ Hearts" National Showcase School for the 2020-2021 school year.
La Mesa Junior High School Selected as National Showcase School
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
California Senate Bill 545, a measure to provide additional resources to struggling students, has received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week
As National Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers over 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week
City to Celebrate Earth Arbor Day with Virtual Program and Free Mulch Giveaway
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Earth Arbor Day celebration is set to go virtual this year with the release of an entertaining and informative video program on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m.
City to Celebrate Earth Arbor Day with Virtual Program and Free Mulch Giveaway
Sheriff’s Station to Hold Additional Free Catalytic Converter Etching Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced plans Friday to hold two additional free “Catalytic Converter Etching” events next week for all local SCV residents.
Sheriff’s Station to Hold Additional Free Catalytic Converter Etching Events
%d bloggers like this: