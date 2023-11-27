header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 27
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Six Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Nov 27, 2023
Santa Clarita filming
File photo.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 – Sunday, Dec. 3.

The productions filming locally are:

“Murder in the Heartland” – TV

“No Nation” – Short Film

“Drumstick” – Commercial

“Hugo Boss” – Commercial

“Prologue AL” – Internet/Web

“Mom is Here” – Student

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Since the Santa Clarita Film Office began issuing permits for filming in 2003 there has been continual growth every single year and 2022 was no exception,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Home to dozens of sound stages, a multitude of studios and movie ranches and unique settings for location filming, Santa Clarita is one of the most filmed communities in California, helping to boost our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Six Productions Filming in SCV

Six Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos

Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
FULL STORY...

Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog

Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
Registration for classes, activities and sports listed in the winter Seasons catalog will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Among the class offerings are quilting, chunky knitting, essential oil basics, cake decorating and archery.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 2: Cookies with Santa in Canyon Country

Dec. 2: Cookies with Santa in Canyon Country
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
Have cookies with Santa! Bring the family for a jolly good time at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Dec 2, noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy festive crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa himself. This program is free and no registration is required.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Expands DAR, Access Services During Transit Strike

Santa Clarita Expands DAR, Access Services During Transit Strike
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's ongoing efforts to improve the emergency transit service, the city expanded the availability of Dial-a-Ride and Access services on Monday, Nov. 20. The city has lifted its priority use restrictions, previously limited to emergency medical appointments, to include all regular DAR use cases.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.
SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the the first quarter of the school year which began in August.
Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
TMU Women’s XC Place Second, Men Fourth, at National Championships
The Master's University cross-country teams had a successful end to their season on Nov. 17 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross-Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., with the women finishing second and the men finishing fourth.
TMU Women’s XC Place Second, Men Fourth, at National Championships
Canyons Cross Country Concludes Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons cross country concluded its season on a high note with both teams running at the 3C2A State Championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18, seeing the women's team finish 17th and the men's squad in 20th.
Canyons Cross Country Concludes Season at State Championship Meet
Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl
College of the Canyons football is returning to postseason play after accepting a bid to play in the Western State Bowl vs. Citrus College on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Glendora.
Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl
Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school, is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.
Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host two holiday events in December, its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 and the seventh annual "Messiah Sing-Along" on Monday, Dec. 11.
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Theatre in a Week is back in Old Town Newhall with more original one act comedies, again written by Barry Agin, chronicling the shenanigans of the season, all prepared in one week.
Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to ‘Shop Local’
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity urges consumers to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. Small Business Saturday is a day filled with local charm, unique finds and a chance to support the heartbeat of the community, small businesses.
Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to ‘Shop Local’
Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos
The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Mustangs End Fall Season in Top Form
The Master's University swim teams finished out their most successful fall season in program history defeating several top NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA teams at the La Verne University Invitational held at East L.A. College.
Mustangs End Fall Season in Top Form
Ardis Flenniken – Matadors Making a Difference Series
Before 2023 concludes, California State University, Northridge wanted to share its gratitude for the thousands of CSUN staff — many of them working behind the scenes — who helps the university achieve its goals on campus.
Ardis Flenniken – Matadors Making a Difference Series
Mustangs Extend Win Streak to Five
Caden Starr scored 29 points and Jordan Caruso notched a double-double as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Stanton 98-74 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Extend Win Streak to Five
CSUN Pays Tribute to Dia de Los Muertos Art
California State University Northridge’s Chicano House hosted its annual two-night celebration for Dia de los Muertos recently.
CSUN Pays Tribute to Dia de Los Muertos Art
Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita
It is the time of year when we celebrate an entire holiday focused on showing gratitude and giving thanks.
Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita
COC Names Jessie Bonsness, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jessie Bonsness (women's soccer) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 13-18.
COC Names Jessie Bonsness, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: