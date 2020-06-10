Smith Functional Needs Emergency Planning Bill Advances in Assembly

SACRAMENTO — Assembly Bill 3267, which would require the Office of Emergency Services to work with the access and functional needs community to update the State Emergency Plan, has passed the Assembly Floor, the bill’s author, Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) announced.

“We have seen over and over again how wildfires — a persistent threat in the 38th Assembly District and California — disproportionately affect older adults, people with disabilities and our medically vulnerable population,” Smith said in a statement Monday.

“During disasters, it’s essential everyone gets to safety and individual needs are met,” she said. “This bill ensures from planning to recovery, representatives from the access and functional needs community are heard.”

People requiring functional needs support services (FNSS) may include those with disabilities, older adults, women in late stages of pregnancy and people whose body mass may require special equipment.

These services are critical because they help members of the access and functional needs community maintain their independence in a general population shelter.

Support services may include durable medical equipment, consumable medical supplies, personal/communication assistance services and availability of food and beverages appropriate for individuals with dietary restrictions.

AB 3267 sees to it that FNSS are considered in the emergency planning process.

AB 3267 passed the Assembly Floor with unanimous, bipartisan support.

Assemblywoman Christy Smith represents California’s 38th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, Agua Dulce, Castaic, Santa Susana Knolls and North San Fernando Valley.