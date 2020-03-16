SoCal Utilities Suspend Late Fees, Disconnections

Southern California utilities are adjusting their billing policies and service shutoff policies for residences and businesses in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a roundup of the latest information on local utilities as of Monday morning:

* Southern California Edison suspended service disconnections for nonpayment and waiving late fees, effective Friday, March 13, for residential and business customers impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.

In addition, to help Californians who are facing economic hardships because of quarantines, illnesses or school closures, Edison International will make $1 million in donations to community-based organizations, starting with a donation of $150,000 to the California Community Foundation’s COVID-19 LA County Response Fund

Click here for details.

* Southern California Gas will not disconnect services to customers who can’t pay bills amid coronavirus outbreak. SoCalGas is also waiving late payment fees for small business customers.

Click here for more details, or call 800-427-2200 for assistance with financial hardship.

* SPECTRUM Internet is offering 60 days of free wifi for low-income families. Click here for details.

* Verizon will help customers and small businesses disrupted by the impact of coronavirus. The company will waive late fees and keep residential and small business customers connected if negatively impacted by the pandemic. Click here for details.

* The Los Angeles Department of Water & Power is still offering a payment plan and suspending utility shut off for March (for now).

“Our workforce is over 10,000 employees strong and we have procedures in place to ensure that we are able to continue essential operations without impact to our customers,” the DWP said. “We are also taking steps to protect financially vulnerable customers and assist those customers who may be financially impacted by Coronavirus/COVID-19.”

Click here for more details.

* Charter COMCAST is offering free internet service to households with children. To enroll, call 844-488-8395.