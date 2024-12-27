Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers

Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, “Roaring Into a New Era.” Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.

Immerse yourself in the opulence of the Jazz Age, where the music is lively, and the spirits are high. Enjoy a night of delicious food, vintage cocktails and dancing that will transport you to a 1920’s speakeasy. Revel in the elegance of a bygone era and raise a glass to support our mission of providing help, hope and change to individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Soup For the Soul Gala will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22. Reception and registration begin at 5:30 p.m., dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.

The gala will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, valencia, CA 91355.

Guests are encouraged to wear flapper dresses, fedoras, Charleston Chic, or sport a moody mobster vibe.

Your support plays a vital role in the expansion and sustainability of Bridge tp Home services and to reach even more individuals and families in need by lifting them out of homelessness and into housing. All funds raised will help provide stability, meals, safe shelter, mental health case management services and program support for those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Click here to learn more about sponsoring the Soup for the Soul 2025 Gala.

Volunteers are also welcome. Bridge to Home is seeking volunteer support for this event, from planning committee support to helping hands before and during the event. If you would like to be part of this fabulous event, please click here or email the Director of Development at amanda.oconnor@btohome.org.

