header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 24
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
| Friday, Nov 24, 2023
State parks adventure pass

California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024. The public can find a park near them at parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass.

State parks closest to the Santa Clarita Valley that are participating in the program include:

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park, 15701 E Ave M, Lancaster, CA 93535.

Fort Tejon State Historic Park, 4201 Fort Tejon Road, Lebec, CA 93243.

Los Encinos State Historic Park, 16756 Moorpark St., Encino, CA 91436.

San Buenaventura State Beach, 901 San Pedro St., Ventura, CA 93001.

Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

“We launched the California State Park Adventure Pass in 2021 to provide fourth graders and their families with more opportunities to reap the mental, physical, and social-emotional health benefits of time spent outdoors,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Now, we’re expanding the Adventure Pass, nearly tripling the number of gorgeous California State Parks and historic sites fourth graders are able to visit and increasing their access to valuable hands-on, experiential learning opportunities in the process. By growing this program, we’re doubling down on our commitment to ensure California kids have access to the resources they need to get the best start in life.”

The California State Park Adventure Pass program, made possible by Assembly Bill 148, was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July 2021. The pass is valid for the one-year period during which the child is a fourth grader or fourth grade equivalent, from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 of that year. Any fourth grader who lives in California is eligible for the California State Park Adventure Pass, no matter how they attend school or how old they are. If they are a fourth grader or fourth-grade equivalent, they qualify. For full terms and conditions, click here. To date, more than 50,000 passes have been provided to families.

“We are thrilled to expand the California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 to 54 participating state parks, including beaches and historic parks,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “The curriculum being taught in fourth grade about history, natural, and social sciences make providing fourth graders with free state park access a great supplement to the lessons being taught to them in school.”

Obtaining a free pass online is simple. Have a parent and/or guardian visit ReserveCalifornia.com or call (800) 444-7275 (Spanish-speaking customer service available). All they have to do is set up a profile by providing their name, address, phone number and email address and a free pass will be sent to their email right away. Individuals who do not have access to a smartphone, computer or printer and/or do not have an email address, can still request a pass by visiting a State Parks Pass Sales Office, click here for a list of locations, or by calling (800) 444-7275.

“Expanding this Adventure Pass is great news for families across the state and another way our State Parks are expanding outdoor access,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “As the parent of a fourth grader myself, I know how much kids love exploring new places. Now more kids and families will be able to experience a broader range of our natural places across California, helping us achieve the goal of building an Outdoors for All.”

The State of California champions the right of all Californians to have access to recreational opportunities and enjoy the cultural, historic and natural resources found across the state.

In addition to the California State Park Adventure Pass, all Californians can check out a California State Parks Library Pass by using their library cards to access more than 200 participating state park units. The Library Pass program is also available to tribal libraries throughout the state.

Families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Golden Bear Pass with their smartphone or other web-based device in just minutes and have access to more than 200 California state park units. The Golden Bear Pass is also available to participants of California’s Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

For more information on all three State Park Pass programs, please visit parks.ca.gov/OutdoorsForAll.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships

Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
FULL STORY...

State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers

State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
FULL STORY...

Valencia High Pride of the Vikings Awarded Silver Medal at Championships

Valencia High Pride of the Vikings Awarded Silver Medal at Championships
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard captured second place in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Championships at Long Beach City College on Saturday, Nov. 18.
FULL STORY...

Two New Programs Receive WiSH Foundation Funding

Two New Programs Receive WiSH Foundation Funding
Monday, Nov 20, 2023
The WiSH Education Foundation provides funding for student programs not funded by tax dollars alone; teachers, administrators and district directors contact us throughout the year for support.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night

Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
The TK-12th founding school of the iLEAD Tuition-Free Public Charter School Network, SCVi, in Santa Clarita Valley, invites the public to its Family Literacy Night Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its 28060 Hasley Canyon Road campus in Castaic.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to ‘Shop Local’
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity urges consumers to particpate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. Small Business Saturday is a day filled with local charm, unique finds and a chance to support the heartbeat of the community, small businesses.
Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to ‘Shop Local’
Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos
The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Mustangs End Fall Season in Top Form
The Master's University swim teams finished out their most successful fall season in program history defeating several top NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA teams at the La Verne University Invitational held at East L.A. College.
Mustangs End Fall Season in Top Form
Ardis Flenniken – Matadors Making a Difference Series
Before 2023 concludes, California State University, Northridge wanted to share its gratitude for the thousands of CSUN staff — many of them working behind the scenes — who helps the university achieve its goals on campus.
Ardis Flenniken – Matadors Making a Difference Series
Mustangs Extend Win Streak to Five
Caden Starr scored 29 points and Jordan Caruso notched a double-double as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Stanton 98-74 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Extend Win Streak to Five
CSUN Pays Tribute to Dia de Los Muertos Art
California State University Northridge’s Chicano House hosted its annual two-night celebration for Dia de los Muertos recently.
CSUN Pays Tribute to Dia de Los Muertos Art
Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita
It is the time of year when we celebrate an entire holiday focused on showing gratitude and giving thanks.
Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita
COC Names Jessie Bonsness, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jessie Bonsness (women's soccer) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 13-18.
COC Names Jessie Bonsness, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
TMU Biblical Counseling Faculty Welcomes Keith Palmer
Keith Palmer was on track to fulfill his lifelong dream.
TMU Biblical Counseling Faculty Welcomes Keith Palmer
Engineer Leaves NASA to Join TMU Faculty
Phil Hamory had rarely set foot on campus at The Master’s University before he dropped off his daughter as a student.
Engineer Leaves NASA to Join TMU Faculty
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Princess Cruises Unveils Record-Breaking 114-Night Voyage
Princess Cruises has unveiled details of its 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand program, featuring the Down Under debut of the flagship Discovery Princess, as well as the longest-ever World Cruise to sail roundtrip from Australia
Princess Cruises Unveils Record-Breaking 114-Night Voyage
Dec. 21: Foster Families Needed For Local Children
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Dec. 21: Foster Families Needed For Local Children
Founding Member of City Council Dies
One of Santa Clarita’s original City Council members and someone who helped lead the effort for the city’s creation, Jan Heidt, died Monday, according to her husband. She was 84.
Founding Member of City Council Dies
Counterfeit Document Investigation, Three Arrested, Victims Sought
On, Nov. 21, 2023, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant operation as part of an on-going investigation involving criminal organizations engaging in access device fraud and identity theft.
Counterfeit Document Investigation, Three Arrested, Victims Sought
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Public Health Wishes All a Healthy Thanksgiving
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 106 laboratory verified new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Public Health Wishes All a Healthy Thanksgiving
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Founding City Council Member Jan Heidt Dies at 84
One of Santa Clarita’s original City Council members and someone who helped lead the effort for the city’s creation, Jan Heidt, died Monday, according to her husband. She was 84.
Founding City Council Member Jan Heidt Dies at 84
Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Registration for classes, activities and sports listed in the winter Seasons catalog will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Among the class offerings are quilting, chunky knitting, essential oil basics, cake decorating and archery.
Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Dec. 2: Cookies with Santa in Canyon Country
Have cookies with Santa! Bring the family for a jolly good time at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Dec 2, noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy festive crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa himself. This program is free and no registration is required.
Dec. 2: Cookies with Santa in Canyon Country
Inspector General Releases Latest LASD Quarterly Report
The Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, July through September 2023."
Inspector General Releases Latest LASD Quarterly Report
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: