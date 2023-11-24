State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers

California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024. The public can find a park near them at parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass.

State parks closest to the Santa Clarita Valley that are participating in the program include:

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park, 15701 E Ave M, Lancaster, CA 93535.

Fort Tejon State Historic Park, 4201 Fort Tejon Road, Lebec, CA 93243.

Los Encinos State Historic Park, 16756 Moorpark St., Encino, CA 91436.

San Buenaventura State Beach, 901 San Pedro St., Ventura, CA 93001.

Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

“We launched the California State Park Adventure Pass in 2021 to provide fourth graders and their families with more opportunities to reap the mental, physical, and social-emotional health benefits of time spent outdoors,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Now, we’re expanding the Adventure Pass, nearly tripling the number of gorgeous California State Parks and historic sites fourth graders are able to visit and increasing their access to valuable hands-on, experiential learning opportunities in the process. By growing this program, we’re doubling down on our commitment to ensure California kids have access to the resources they need to get the best start in life.”

The California State Park Adventure Pass program, made possible by Assembly Bill 148, was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July 2021. The pass is valid for the one-year period during which the child is a fourth grader or fourth grade equivalent, from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 of that year. Any fourth grader who lives in California is eligible for the California State Park Adventure Pass, no matter how they attend school or how old they are. If they are a fourth grader or fourth-grade equivalent, they qualify. For full terms and conditions, click here. To date, more than 50,000 passes have been provided to families.

“We are thrilled to expand the California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 to 54 participating state parks, including beaches and historic parks,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “The curriculum being taught in fourth grade about history, natural, and social sciences make providing fourth graders with free state park access a great supplement to the lessons being taught to them in school.”

Obtaining a free pass online is simple. Have a parent and/or guardian visit ReserveCalifornia.com or call (800) 444-7275 (Spanish-speaking customer service available). All they have to do is set up a profile by providing their name, address, phone number and email address and a free pass will be sent to their email right away. Individuals who do not have access to a smartphone, computer or printer and/or do not have an email address, can still request a pass by visiting a State Parks Pass Sales Office, click here for a list of locations, or by calling (800) 444-7275.

“Expanding this Adventure Pass is great news for families across the state and another way our State Parks are expanding outdoor access,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “As the parent of a fourth grader myself, I know how much kids love exploring new places. Now more kids and families will be able to experience a broader range of our natural places across California, helping us achieve the goal of building an Outdoors for All.”

The State of California champions the right of all Californians to have access to recreational opportunities and enjoy the cultural, historic and natural resources found across the state.

In addition to the California State Park Adventure Pass, all Californians can check out a California State Parks Library Pass by using their library cards to access more than 200 participating state park units. The Library Pass program is also available to tribal libraries throughout the state.

Families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Golden Bear Pass with their smartphone or other web-based device in just minutes and have access to more than 200 California state park units. The Golden Bear Pass is also available to participants of California’s Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

For more information on all three State Park Pass programs, please visit parks.ca.gov/OutdoorsForAll.

