header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 11
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
| Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024

Suzette_Martinez_ValladaresOn the first day of the new legislative session, Senator Rosilicie Bogh (R-Yucaipa), joined by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) as joint authors, introduced Senate Bill 17 to exempt tips from state income taxes, delivering much-needed financial relief to workers in California’s service and hospitality industries.

This effort follows Senator Ochoa Bogh’s attempt to push similar legislation at the end of the previous legislative session, underscoring the senators’ unwavering commitment to supporting working-class Californians.

“Members of my family, including my mom as a single mother, have lived the daily struggles of working in the service industry,” said Senator Ochoa Bogh. “Tips aren’t regular income, yet they’re taxed as if they are. They’re not guaranteed, they’re not consistent, and they’re rarely enough to make ends meet. It’s time for California to provide relief to these hardworking individuals.”

The proposed legislation reflects bipartisan recognition of the unique nature of tips as a gesture of gratitude for exceptional service, rather than a dependable source of income. Both President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have voiced support for a federal tax exemption on tips, a rare point of agreement that underscores the importance of this issue.

“I am incredibly proud to joint author this legislation along with Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh to help struggling workers keep more of their earnings. By not taxing tips, it will allow those who work in the service industry, from wait staff, to delivery and ride-share drivers, to keep the extra gratuity given to them for excellent service,” said Senator Shannon Grove. “When we make the service economy more prosperous, it will only further boost our local economy and attract more people into the workforce.”

“During my 20s, I was a struggling student working as a waiter to make ends meet. I know firsthand how hard service workers hustle every day,” said Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares. “Hardworking employees in the service industry deserve to keep more of what they earn – it’s time to ease their tax burden and help them get ahead.”

Senator Ochoa Bogh emphasized the historical opportunity this legislation represents. “Together, we have a chance to make history and provide relief to millions of Californians. The service and hospitality industry workers who rely on tips to get by deserve our support. This is a moment to stand with them, not against them.”

SB 17 has the potential to bring tangible benefits to millions of workers in California, particularly those in the restaurant, hospitality and service sectors, many of whom rely on tips to survive.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
On the first day of the new legislative session, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), joined by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) as joint authors, introduced Senate Bill 17 to exempt tips from state income taxes, delivering much-needed financial relief to workers in California’s service and hospitality industries.
FULL STORY...
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA
The Association of California Water Agencies bestowed its ACWA Certificate of Excellence upon SCV Water at the organization’s annual conference on Dec. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, California.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment
Start the new year strong by joining fellow business owners and community leaders at the first Business After Hours Mixer of 2025.
Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
On the first day of the new legislative session, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), joined by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) as joint authors, introduced Senate Bill 17 to exempt tips from state income taxes, delivering much-needed financial relief to workers in California’s service and hospitality industries.
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
Dec. 15: West Ranch Studio A Jazz Band Performing Holiday Show at Valencia Town Center
The West Ranch High School Studio A Jazz Band will be giving local shoppers the gift of music this Sunday as they perform some all-time favorite holiday songs.
Dec. 15: West Ranch Studio A Jazz Band Performing Holiday Show at Valencia Town Center
CDPH Urges Consumers Not to Eat Yu Shang Food, Inc. Meat, Poultry Products
The California Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat, serve or sell Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.
CDPH Urges Consumers Not to Eat Yu Shang Food, Inc. Meat, Poultry Products
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA
The Association of California Water Agencies bestowed its ACWA Certificate of Excellence upon SCV Water at the organization’s annual conference on Dec. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, California.
SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA
Gold’s Gym SoCal Launches Annual Holiday Donation Drive
This holiday season, Gold’s Gym SoCal continues its annual tradition of spreading joy and support to those in need.
Gold’s Gym SoCal Launches Annual Holiday Donation Drive
Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing
California State University, Northridge’s Wendy Ashley, chair of the Department of Social Work, encourages those experiencing elevated stress levels and anxiety to prioritize their own wellbeing. 
Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Areas of Old Orchard Park Closed During Construction
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that areas of Old Orchard Park, 25023 Ave Rotella, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will be closed during construction upgrade to the park.
Areas of Old Orchard Park Closed During Construction
Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced record-breaking bookings over the four-day period covering Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings
Alternative Fueling Station Finder in Santa Clarita
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information.
Alternative Fueling Station Finder in Santa Clarita
Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets in December.
Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
Dec. 18: SBDC Webinar on Starting Your Home Based Business
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Explore Starting Your Home Based Business, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12-1 p.m.
Dec. 18: SBDC Webinar on Starting Your Home Based Business
Dec. 16: Virtual Program on Elder Financial Exploitation
As part of its continuing series of virtual programs, the LA County Library will host a Zoom session on the perils and prevention of elder financial exploitation on Dec. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Dec. 16: Virtual Program on Elder Financial Exploitation
Supes Proclaim Emergency for Franklin Fire in Malibu
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 10, signed an emergency proclamation for the Franklin Fire that is rapidly burning through the Malibu area.
Supes Proclaim Emergency for Franklin Fire in Malibu
Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations
The Painted Turtle Camp 20th Anniversary Celebration continues through December, and there's still time to get involved. Your donation helps ensure that the camp remains 100 percent free for children with serious medical conditions and their families.
Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations
Jan. 1: First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Make a New Year’s resolution to spend more time in nature with a First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Jan. 1: First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Canyons Handed 80-55 Home Loss by Cuesta College
Following a back-and-forth opening half, College of the Canyons men's basketball eventually fell too far behind to catch up, taking an 80-55 home loss from Cuesta College at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Canyons Handed 80-55 Home Loss by Cuesta College
REDCAT Announces 2025 Season
The Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater announced its 2025 Winter-Spring season, running Jan. 16 through June 14, 2025.
REDCAT Announces 2025 Season
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children's book "The Reading Tree" at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations
Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center's 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.
Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations
Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike.
Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
SCVNews.com