Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate

Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.

California Senate Republicans saw three new members, including Valladares, and one returning member of the Senate Republican Caucus sworn into office on Monday.

With the California State Senate reaching 50% women for the first time, the Senate Republican Caucus is also notes, for the first time, a majority of the caucus membership will be women. In addition, three of the six Republican women are Latinas. Valladares is the first Latina Republican to serve in both the Assembly and the Senate.

Valladares is a former Assemblymember with a background in business and non-profits. She describes herself as a “wife, mom and problem-solver.” Joining her at the ceremony were her husband Shane and daughter Charlotte.

“Californians are increasingly concerned about the future of our state,” said Valladares. “Today marks the start of a fight for the solutions our communities deserve and I’m both ready and eager to get to work for the people of my district and California. Together we can bring accountability, deliver results, and restore confidence in our state’s leadership.”

Valladares represents the 23rd Senate District, serving communities in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley and the Victor Valley.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...