1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Stay Green Launches Rebranding Initiative
| Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Stay Green Grow Summit 2024 - Team Photo
Chris Angelo

Chris Angelo, CEO of Stay Green.

Santa Clarita-based Stay Green, a leader in sustainable landscaping solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its rebranding initiative. This strategic move reflects the company’s renewed commitment to not only enhancing green spaces but also fostering strong, meaningful relationships with all stakeholders, including clients, team members and business partners.

Stay Green’s rebranding goes beyond aesthetic changes. It represents a deeper commitment to the company’s commitments: placing people and relationships first, nurturing a passion for plants and the environment, exceeding expectations through emotional connections, maintaining dedication to excellence, and embracing continuous improvement and feedback.

The new logo features contemporary hues of blue and green, symbolizing a commitment to ecological stewardship, paired with the iconic rose, a nod to the company’s enduring legacy of more than five decades. The succinct new tagline, ‘The Natural Choice,’ encapsulates Stay Green’s comprehensive approach to providing worry-free landscaping services, fulfilling careers for our team, and reliable partnerships.

New Stay Green Logo

“Our rebranding represents more than just a visual transformation. It signifies our ongoing dedication to being at the forefront of environmentally responsible practices while enhancing the aesthetic and functional value of the environments we cultivate,” said Chris Angelo, CEO of Stay Green. “This is a bold step forward for Stay Green, one that we are proud of as we continue to offer our clients the highest level of service and dedication. We see this as an evolution of our identity that aligns with our future aspirations and our enduring commitment to our clients and the planet.”

In connection with this initiative, Stay Green is also launching its newly designed vehicle design, uniform look and feel, and website that further encapsulates its vision and values that guide the organization. Trucks and uniforms will rebrand over time.

About Stay Green

Stay Green provides comprehensive landscaping services focused on sustainable practices and building lasting relationships. For over five decades, Stay Green has been the preferred choice for Southern California clients seeking innovative and environmentally responsible solutions to their landscaping needs. Visit us at www.staygreen.com.
SCVNews.com