July 30
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
| Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Stevenson Ranch Library

With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, July 31. These centers provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.

“Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “The County is collaborating with various cities, such as Azusa, Claremont, Glendale, Lancaster, Palmdale and the City of Los Angeles to bring this free support service to all residents. We jointly stand ready to provide anyone who needs to get out of the heat with a safe place to cool down.”

All Centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. They will be located in areas selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and impact to regions identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.

The County also reminds all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:

– Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

– Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

– Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

– Avoid alcohol.

– Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

– Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

– Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

– Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

– Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

– Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and prevention, please visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The Stevenson Ranch Library emergency cooling center hours and location:
Open Friday, July 31 – Saturday, Aug. 1.
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, 91381.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness

2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Last month, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released the countywide results of their annual point in time homeless count revealing a 12.7% increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
FULL STORY...

Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday

Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday, Aug. 1, as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering

L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
In her latest "Director's Blog" entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering.
FULL STORY...
