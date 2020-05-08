[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
| Friday, May 8, 2020
stroke
Medical illustration of a brain with stroke symptoms.

 

To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.

The guidelines were established by the Society of Vascular & Interventional Neurology (SVIN).

UCLA professor of neurology Dr. David Liebeskind, who is president of SVIN and director of the UCLA Stroke Center, expressed concern that fear of COVID-19 may make patients hesitate to seek treatment in the event of a possible stroke.

“People are passing away or having severe strokes out of the hospital,” he said. “There are a lot of people who are not coming in.”

Delaying treatment by just 15 minutes can make a world of difference in terms of the patient’s recovery. Yet stroke centers around the country report that they are treating fewer patients than usual. To minimize the possibility of transmitting infections among patients in the hospital, the SVIN team developed guidelines based on review of the published research, consensus among practicing neurologists and shared best practices.

“Some of these things are intuitive or straightforward in terms of minimizing exposure and maximizing the use of personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Liebeskind. Because stroke patients may be unable to communicate and describe their history or symptoms, he said, every patient should be initially considered to be positive for COVID-19.

According to the guidelines, a definitive diagnosis of COVID-19 should be made as soon as possible, as patients who test negative can decrease the use of protective equipment. Patients who test positive should be placed in isolation in a negative pressure room, when available.

Any tests that do not change the treatment strategy should be delayed or deferred until COVID-19 status is established, the guidelines recommend.

The doctors say that telemedicine can play a monumental role in minimizing the number of people who come in direct exposure to the patient. For an acute stroke or thrombectomy code, one person in protective equipment can be with the patient, while another coordinates care via computer or phone.

Remote tele-stroke technology can also be used to obtain history, perform neurological exams and monitor the patient after the stroke has been treated.

“Telemedicine in neurology has evolved over the last 10 years to meet the needs of a consultation,” said Dr. Liebeskind. “In stroke, imaging becomes incredibly important, and that becomes integrated as well. We can do the examination very easily via telemedicine, using a video link at the patient bedside. And, through that same link we can access the imaging information as well. At UCLA, we also have dedicated robots that can travel through the hospital that can do all of this.”

A head CT or computerized tomography scan is typically the first test performed in the event of a stroke. A chest CT can be performed at the same time, to check the lungs for COVID-19, if this does not unduly delay stroke treatment. Angiography is another imaging technique that allows doctors to look at the blood vessels.

“The use of specific imaging approaches in planning endovascular therapy, and the decision-making regarding the use of intubation and general anesthesia, is always a case-specific medical decision in any clinical environment,” Dr. Liebeskind said.

Where possible, conscious sedation can be an alternative to general anesthesia and intubation. This could protect patients from unnecessary intubation and conserves mechanical ventilators, he said.

Finally, after thrombectomy or surgery to remove the blood clot, doctors should consider relocating patients back to primary stroke centers to recover, especially for hospitals overwhelmed with critical care or intensive care unit bed shortages. This can help maintain thrombectomy access, Dr. Liebeskind said.

“Our ability to deliver comprehensive stroke care, including endovascular therapy for acute ischemic stroke, remains an intact valuable resource for patients everywhere,” he added.

This article was first published on the UCLA Health website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19

Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
Friday, May 8, 2020
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care

Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
Friday, May 8, 2020
Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita recently announced the awarding of its three-year accreditation and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its 1,200 performance standards.
FULL STORY...

June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble

June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
FULL STORY...

iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits

iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
Thursday, May 7, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
FULL STORY...

CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition

CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
Thursday, May 7, 2020
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
In its virtual meeting Thursday, the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unanimously voted to approve a subpoena ordering Sheriff Villanueva to attend the oversight body's next meeting.
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita recently announced the awarding of its three-year accreditation and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its 1,200 performance standards.
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
A geo-mapping system mistakenly attributed a significant spike of COVID-19 cases to the Val Verde community rather than the Pitchess correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic, Los Angeles County officials said Thursday night.
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
With a recent victory over environmentalists in tow, the Trump administration was back in federal court again Thursday arguing it could continue boosting water to California farmers without harming salmon despite the state careening toward another drought.
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 60,614 confirmed cases and 2,504 deaths.
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
%d bloggers like this: