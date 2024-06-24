‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday night, Sept. 14. “Studio 74”, a seventies-themed disco event promises to be a memorable night, featuring an uncommon atmosphere reminiscent of a 70s nightclub with nostalgic disco music, dancing, a fun and surprising floor show, Hustle dance lessons and so much more.

Laura Troost, Di Thompson, Nicole Miller, committee “chair leaders” co-chairs and Lois Bauccio, have been surrounded by the music, fashion and décor from the 70s in preparation for the celebration of a throwback to the era when Zonta SCV was formed in 1974. From that chartering event when the local club began at the Ranch House Inn on the Old Road to present day, Zonta has always been a beacon of service to the SCV community.

Over its 50 years, Zontians have been essential and productive supporters of local charities as well as creators of effective signature programs to address, through service and advocacy, issues faced by modern women in areas of education, health, domestic violence, trauma and mental health, youth development, employment equity and more. Its members have been characterized by their dedication to excellence. The club has produced two Presidents of Zonta International, three Mayors of the City of Santa Clarita, and twenty-four of the SCV Women of the Year, among many other recognitions too numerous to name. Their names can be found on a local library, a freeway bridge and imbedded in the Old Town Newhall Western Walk of Fame. Zontians have been a pillar of support and civic responsibility in the building of the community of Santa Clarita.

Today, members of Zonta are busy developing a wonderful celebration of their proud history. The exciting disco night is also a fundraising event. They invite supporters to attend in 70s attire, as desired. On the night, and in addition to delicious food and amusing entertainment, guests will experience a robust silent auction, some delightful fundraising games, and a variety of ways to financially support the work of this storied organization. Sponsorships with generous benefits are available to individuals, organizations and businesses, and individual tickets may also be purchased.

For more information about Studio 74, go to Zonta’s website, www.scvzonta.org/studio-74/, or contact Nicole Miller by email at studio74@scvzonta.org.

