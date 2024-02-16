header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Studios Meet CalArtians at 2024 Portfolio Day
| Friday, Feb 16, 2024
CalArts Animation Portfolio Day

By  Taya Zoormandan

Rows of tables took over California Institute of the Arts’ Main Gallery on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with students from the programs in Experimental Animation and Character Animation weaving around them, eager to showcase their work to studios for Portfolio Day.

The annual event is an opportunity for CalArts animation students to interact with representatives from various animation studios and receive feedback on their work. This year, 229 students from both animation programs participated in Portfolio Day, as well as representatives from 49 studios and companies from the US and beyond. The studios represented all corners of the industry, encompassing feature films, television shows, commercials, stop-motion, motion graphics, and more.

Students and studios set up two types of appointments: callbacks and student-initiated. Callbacks took place in the morning, in which studios interviewed students after reviewing their virtual portfolios. These were followed by meetings booked by students to receive direct feedback on their work from studio representatives—an option introduced in 2021. All told, 780 meetings took place throughout the course of the day.

Student portfolios and other related work from this year’s student participants can be viewed on the Animation Student Portfolios website, which is organized by year level in both programs. The site was also established in 2021, when the event went virtual in response to COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Watch a video recap of the 2024 CalArts Animation Portfolio Day below.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Names Lexy Angulo, Colin Yeaman Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Lexy Angulo (softball) and Colin Yeaman (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 5-10.
COC Names Lexy Angulo, Colin Yeaman Athletes of the Week
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen
Dating back to the early 20th century, Santa Clarita has stood as a favored filming destination with silent movie productions seeking the region’s scenic backdrop for their films. The vast expanses of rugged mountains, sprawling ranches and iconic canyons provided filmmakers with a versatile canvas for their storytelling. Stars such as Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey and William S. Hart were among the first to be featured in films that showcased Santa Clarita’s captivating scenery.
Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen
Rat Poison Bill Ramps Up Restrictions, Allows Public Enforcement
A bill introduced in the California Legislature would further restrict the use of rat poison and allow members of the public to sue over illegal use and sale of rodenticides in the state.
Rat Poison Bill Ramps Up Restrictions, Allows Public Enforcement
Cota Gets 500th Career Win in Extra Innings Walk-Off
College of the Canyons Baseball battled with visiting Cosumnes River College for the better part of 12 innings before Frankie Malagon delivered a pinch hit, RBI-sacrifice fly that put the Cougars ahead 2-1 and gave head coach Chris Cota his 500th career win.
Cota Gets 500th Career Win in Extra Innings Walk-Off
Canyons Golf Swings to Victory in WSC Opener
College of the Canyons Men's Golf played its way to victory at the first Western State Conference tournament of the season hosted by Ventura College at River Ridge Golf Course.
Canyons Golf Swings to Victory in WSC Opener
March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting
Join hosts Carl and Terry Kanowsky for a very special evening with Pisoni Family Vineyards at Salt Creek Grille on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. The wine tasting is a special fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting
Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
The Wicked Chicken Restaurant on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Princess Cruises Delays Sun Princess Maiden Voyage
Princess Cruises. headquartered in Valencia, has taken delivery of the Sun Princess from Fincantieri shipyards in Trieste, Italy. The Sun Prinncess is an entirely new ship platform designed by Fincantieri exclusively for the Princess brand.
Princess Cruises Delays Sun Princess Maiden Voyage
Schiavo Introduces Bill Package to Protect, Support Veterans
Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Chair California State Assesmblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) announced a package of three bills dedicated to improving financial protections for reservists and ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs is serving all veterans.
Schiavo Introduces Bill Package to Protect, Support Veterans
March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will appear as a guest at the Los Angeles County Youth Commission Fifth District "Listening Session" to be held Saturday, March 23 starting at 10 a.m.
March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Three New Programs
The non-profit Fostering Youth Independence has begun the new year with the introduction of three new programs designed to give Santa Clarita Valley foster youth financial skills, a creative outlet to express their challenging experiences and, for those youth moving into a new place, the necessary household goods and study tools.
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Three New Programs
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
March 6: Fifth Annual Health, Wellness Forum Focuses on AI
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announces the details of its highly anticipated Fifth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, slated to take place on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 a.m.
March 6: Fifth Annual Health, Wellness Forum Focuses on AI
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their online Spring FUNdraiser with See’s Candies treats from now through March 18.
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library proudly unveils this year's chosen masterpiece for the One Story One City program , 'The Woman in the Castello' by Kelsey James.
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in One Story One City Program
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
April 20: MHF Announces New Twists in Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is committed to supporting children and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Walk for Children's Cancer on Saturday, Apr. 20 at Central Park.
April 20: MHF Announces New Twists in Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated by archaeologists in Germany in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago.
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
