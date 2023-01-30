Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event

Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts will host the annual Many Families, One Community event on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley High School.

The annual event is a resource fair for families and includes workshops on various subjects. Kids (ages 4-13) programs will also be available.

Golden Valley High School is located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Santa Clarita.

For more information, visit https://www.sssd.k12.ca.us/Page/1115.

