Summer Nights at Central Park | Mayor Cameron Smyth

As we embrace the sunny days and warm nights of August, our community is still clamoring with excitement to spend their summer nights at Central Park. From setting up chairs and blankets to get the ideal spot for Concerts in the Park, to lounging at one of our beautiful parks for an unforgettable outdoor movie experience with City Cinemas in the Park, these memorable evenings are a beloved tradition. There is no better time than summertime to gather your friends and family to enjoy these uniquely Santa Clarita experiences.

This Saturday, Aug. 3, join us for a nostalgic trip with The Travelin’ Band. This tribute to Credence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty will hit the stage at 7 p.m. Bring your own food and drinks or you can purchase concessions from a variety of food trucks beginning at 5 p.m. This hometown tradition runs through the end of the month with other acts taking you back to the ‘80s, getting you two-stepping with modern country and even salsa dancing with a Latin Divas Show.

To get the full lineup visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

For those who prefer a more laid-back evening, City Cinemas at the Park offers the perfect opportunity to unwind under the stars. Join us Friday, Aug. 23, at Bridgeport Park for the heartwarming adventure of “Toy Story.” Bring a picnic basket filled with your favorite snacks or indulge in the delicious options from the food trucks.

For the full lineup and list of locations visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas.

In addition to Concerts in the Park and City Cinemas in the Park, we also have the popular Celebrate event series at the Canyon Country Community Center and the lively SENSES Block Party that takes over Main Street in Old Town Newhall. These much-loved community events are among the many factors that make Santa Clarita the ideal place to live, work and play.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

