header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
| Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
human trafficking ordinance

Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.

Leaving no stone unturned, the motion also mandated sports and entertainment venues, as well as motels, hotels, inns, massage parlors, and other establishments to post notices with a hotline for reporting human trafficking.

Current state law requires such notices only at locations where trafficking is known to occur, such as adult businesses, and at locations where trafficking victims seek assistance, such as hospitals and urgent care centers. However, the law has been inconsistently applied across jurisdictions.

“Organized criminal enterprises have been known to transport victims – many of them underage – to large-scale athletic competitions in order to sell them for sex,” Ridley-Thomas said. “With Los Angeles destined to host the Super Bowl in 2022 and the Summer Olympics in 2028, it is not too early to prevent the depraved and often clandestine crime of human trafficking.”

In their motion, Ridley-Thomas and Hahn noted that state law allows the county to establish an ordinance that would allow routine inspections of establishments where human trafficking is suspected, and provide outreach and education for victims and witnesses. Such an ordinance could also include fines and penalties for violations, with the revenue going towards supporting victims.

The county has been working with the city of Los Angeles to align legal remedies. Earlier this year, the city approved an ordinance based on a motion by City Council President Nury Martinez to add hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast inns to the list of locations required to post notices informing their patrons about human trafficking hotlines.

Human trafficking, which includes both sex and labor trafficking, remains a significant problem worldwide. Traffickers create a climate of fear to control their victims and lure or coerce people into various forms of work, including domestic, factory, farm, restaurant, and commercial sex.

Due to under-reporting, under-identification, and the tactics of violence, stigmatization, and shame utilized by traffickers and predators, accurate and uniform statistics are difficult to compile, and many instances of victimization go undetected.

Over the last several years, Los Angeles County has taken various measures to help victims and survivors, providing them with a range of services.

It also created a First Responder Protocol aimed at preventing them from being re-traumatized when they come into contact with law enforcement. Instead of arresting them for crimes committed by pimps and johns, the Protocol diverts them from incarceration and connects them to safety, stability and hope.

The county has also moved to strengthen enforcement against the perpetrators of modern-day slavery, not only pimps and johns but also unscrupulous businesses and individuals who seek to profit from forced labor.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
FULL STORY...
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 47 new deaths and 474 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,669 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
Dozens of residents urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to consider reopening malls and breweries, but Public Health officials said it’s not yet time, even though California’s guidelines allow for resuming limited operations.
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Buckle up for a trip down Haunted Highway. This spooky, family-friendly experience allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will be held virtually, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of eastbound lanes on Interstate 210 in the Los Angeles community of Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce that Lunafest, the annual travelling, all-women film festival of short films by and about women, will be presented this year in an innovative and fun drive-in format on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., at Castaic Lake.
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
The Department of Beaches and Harbors encourages kids to celebrate Coastal Cleanup month by learning how ocean pollution begins in their neighborhood, no matter where they live.
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
A big rig that caught on fire and created a small vegetation fire, prompted an hours-long closure of southbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the following areas:
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to create the COVID-19 CARES Act Childcare Provider Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19, including two new deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,662 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
College of the Canyons will continue with distance education through the end of the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook announced Monday afternoon in a message to the campus community.
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
%d bloggers like this: