Today in
S.C.V. History
July 10
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
Supes Vote to Place County Government Reform on Ballot
| Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
board of supervisors

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 9 introduced by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn to reform Los Angeles County government by expanding the board to nine supervisors and to establish an office of County Executive to be elected directly by voters.

The Charter Reform Initiative would appear on Los Angeles County ballots in the 2024 November election.

If approved by voters the initiative would expand the current five-member board of supervisors to nine supervisors following the 2030 decennial census and reapportionment process. The reform initiative also includes the establishment of an ethics commission.

The board voted 3-0 to approve the reform initiative, with two abstentions. Supervisors Lindsey Horvath, Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis voted in favor, while Holly Mitchell and Kathryn Barger abstained.

To view the motion in its entirety click here.

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger who represented the Santa clarita Valley, among other areas in L.A. County, issued the following statement on the motion voted upon by the board:

“This reform proposal isn’t a panacea. Whether our board stays at five members or grows to nine or more, our elected body has a responsibility to lead responsibly, effectively, and transparently. Bigger government doesn’t necessarily mean better government—but the matter will be in the public’s hands so they can decide that for themselves come November.

I will say that, regardless of size, our board’s decisions repeatedly get stuck in bureaucracy and an unwillingness to make tough decisions.

A prime example is Men’s Central Jail. Despite our board’s unanimous vote to close it, we’re nowhere closer to shuttering its doors than we were 12 years ago. This is because there is a lack of political will to approve a plan to securely rehabilitate incarcerated individuals who cannot be legally diverted despite several studies that have all concluded that is the path forward.

I believe we should concentrate on improving the transparency of our decision making. The votes and directives issued by our Board of Supervisors are largely personality driven instead of being guided by process, expert input and transparency. I wholeheartedly support creating an Ethics Commission now, so we can immediately tackle improving both transparency and board accountability. I will introduce a motion at our next regular Board meeting to accomplish that. If we’re serious about reforms, let’s enact those now. There’s no need to wait.”

Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Releases $14.5M for Parkland Acquisitions

L.A. County Releases $14.5M for Parkland Acquisitions
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  announced Monday the Measure A Acquisition-Only Competitive Grant Program, releasing $14.5 million in funding opportunities for parkland acquisitions throughout Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive

L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
First City Credit Union, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, announces the kickoff of the inaugural "Christmas in July" toy drive, an initiative to replenish the toy inventory for DPSS' Toy Loan Program, which has been serving the Los Angeles County community since the 1930s.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
Aug. 8: Grand Opening at Wild Fork
A Grand Opening ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at noon by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at Wild Fork.
Aug. 8: Grand Opening at Wild Fork
Schiavo Advances Key Bills to Senate Floor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that five bills in her legislative package have advanced onto the Senate floor. Additionally, one bill is now on the Governor's desk awaiting a signature.
Schiavo Advances Key Bills to Senate Floor
July 10: Long-term Lane Closure Begins on NB I-5
The Department of Transportation in cooperation with Security Paving has announced a long-term lane closure on Northbound Interstate 5 starting the night of Wednesday, July 10.
July 10: Long-term Lane Closure Begins on NB I-5
July 20: ‘A New Face’ Artist Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
Cuban artist, Yanier Lopez, invites the public to experience his various painting techniques and styles at a solo art exhibit entitled, “A New Face”
July 20: ‘A New Face’ Artist Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
July 16-17: Caltrans to Airlift Wire Mesh to Protect Slope Near Golden Valley Road
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway, on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17.
July 16-17: Caltrans to Airlift Wire Mesh to Protect Slope Near Golden Valley Road
Hart Baseball Standout Tyler Glasnow Earns Dodger MLB All-Star Nod
Standout Hart High School varsity baseball alum Tyler Glasnow has been named as one of six Los Angeles Dodgers who have earned a berth in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game to be held Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Glasnow, a pitcher who joined the Dodgers in the off season, will be making his All-Star debut.
Hart Baseball Standout Tyler Glasnow Earns Dodger MLB All-Star Nod
President, CEO Jey Wagner Departs SCVEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that Jey Wagner has stepped down from his role as President and CEO effective Monday, July 8.
President, CEO Jey Wagner Departs SCVEDC
Child & Family Center Installs FY 24-25 Board of Directors
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Thursday, June 27.
Child & Family Center Installs FY 24-25 Board of Directors
Green Santa Clarita Issues Plastic Free July Challenge
Green Santa Clarita urges residents to take the Plastic Free July Challenge. Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution. Reducing the use of single-use plastics means reducing litter that pollutes the land and waterways and also reducing waste that ultimately ends up in the landfill.
Green Santa Clarita Issues Plastic Free July Challenge
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
TMU Alum Publishes Book on Grief
Last year, The Master's University alum Emily Curtis (’09) published a book titled “Hope in the Mourning: A Hope-Filled Guide Through Grief,” which contains both first-hand testimonies of suffering and biblical wisdom for navigating such trials.
TMU Alum Publishes Book on Grief
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
L.A. County Releases $14.5M for Parkland Acquisitions
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  announced Monday the Measure A Acquisition-Only Competitive Grant Program, releasing $14.5 million in funding opportunities for parkland acquisitions throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Releases $14.5M for Parkland Acquisitions
Register Now for Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza
The Child & Family Center is the only organization in Santa Clarita that provides domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships.
Register Now for Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 8 - Sunday, July 14.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
July 11: CUSD to Discuss Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Concerns
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
July 11: CUSD to Discuss Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Concerns
Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off
I am pleased to say that during our last City Council meeting in June, our City Council adopted yet another on-time, balanced budget for the 2024/25 Fiscal Year.
Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off
L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive
First City Credit Union, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, announces the kickoff of the inaugural "Christmas in July" toy drive, an initiative to replenish the toy inventory for DPSS' Toy Loan Program, which has been serving the Los Angeles County community since the 1930s.
L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon) [story]
July 16: Registration Starts for After School Community Center Programs
Registration for the city of Santa Clarita Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers After School Programs will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
July 16: Registration Starts for After School Community Center Programs
