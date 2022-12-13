header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
45°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 12
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
| Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Mustangs Basketball

Christian Sweazie hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 24 points to lead The Master’s University men’s basketball team to an 89-78 GSAC win over Hope International in Fullerton Saturday.

Sweazie hit six of his 3’s in the first half, helping the Mustangs (9-3, 3-2 in GSAC) hold on to a 43-42 lead at the half. TMU’s defense stepped up in the second half, limiting the Royals to just 36 points in the final frame to get the 11-point win.

“We did a really good job defensively for the most part,” said The Master’s Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “It’s obviously a big win. I have so much respect for (Hope International Coach) Bill Czech. They are a perennial power in our conference, so to go into their house and win is a big accomplishment.”

The Master’s put together nearly identical halves offensively, shooting 17-of-33 (51%) in the first half and 16-of-31 (51%) in the second. Defensively the pressure increased in the second half against the Royals, primarily from behind the arc. HIU shot 5-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half, but that was limited to 2-of-11 in the final 20 minutes.

The Mustangs bench once again stepped up, out-scoring the Royals bench 26-10, with Kamrin Oriol making an early-season bid to be the GSAC sixth man of they year, if the award existed. Oriol finished with 11 points, one of three players scoring in double figures for The Master’s. Behind Sweazie’s 24, Jordan Caruso added 16 on 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

Jordan and Caden Starr each added nine points, with Kaleb Lowery leading the team with nine rebounds to go with his eight points.

“I thought Deon (Earley) was phenomenal coming off the bench,”Starr said. “And Kaleb was a monster on the glass, particularly in the second half.”

This was the second game in a row the Mustangs were led by Sweazie, the graduate student finishing his collegiate career with The Master’s. His 24 points was the third time this season, and second in as many games, where he scored 20 or more points in a game.

TMU will now get a week off before they travel to St. George, Utah, next Saturday for an exhibition game against Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State). Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season

Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Lexi Hernandez scored 11 points in the final 3:03 of the game, but it wasn't enough as The Master's University lost 85-77 to Hope International in Fullerton Saturday night.
FULL STORY...

Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points

Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Christian Sweazie hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 24 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 89-78 GSAC win over Hope International in Fullerton Saturday.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball

West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball
Friday, Dec 9, 2022
Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master's University Mustangs baseball team.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Down Flames 106-86

Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals

TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
The Master's University freshman Kylee Sears has become the first athlete from TMU to qualify for the being held this weekend in Austin, Texas.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Lexi Hernandez scored 11 points in the final 3:03 of the game, but it wasn't enough as The Master's University lost 85-77 to Hope International in Fullerton Saturday night.
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
Christian Sweazie hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 24 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 89-78 GSAC win over Hope International in Fullerton Saturday.
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently added new members.
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor
Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting
Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Dec. 16: Holiday in the Park at Castaic Sports Complex, Richard Rioux Park
There is lots of fun in store at your local park this holiday season! See all the festivities in your neighborhood.
Dec. 16: Holiday in the Park at Castaic Sports Complex, Richard Rioux Park
Camp Scott Entryway Project Begins After Court Denies City’s Injunction
Work is underway on the County of Los Angeles’ planned lighting and guardrail project at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
Camp Scott Entryway Project Begins After Court Denies City’s Injunction
Barger, LACoFD Treat Foster Youth to Six Flags Holiday Party
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Barger, LACoFD Treat Foster Youth to Six Flags Holiday Party
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Monday COVID Roundup: 301 New SCV Cases; One New Death Brings Total to 519
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 301 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 39 additional deaths and 7,845 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 301 New SCV Cases; One New Death Brings Total to 519
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies Presents ‘The Big I Do’ Event
The City of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies presents The Big I Do event, an all-inclusive wedding ceremony, where 15 (or more!) couples will say “I do” at the same time!
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies Presents ‘The Big I Do’ Event
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,756 new cases countywide and 89 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19
LASD SCV Station Detectives Investigating Recent Battery Report
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita Valley Station detectives are actively investigating a recent battery.
LASD SCV Station Detectives Investigating Recent Battery Report
The Canyon Santa Clarita to Host New Year’s Eve Prince Tribute
It doesn’t get more legendary than the music of Prince. When the iconic performer died in 2016, the world mourned the loss of the multi-instrumentalist savant.
The Canyon Santa Clarita to Host New Year’s Eve Prince Tribute
Flu Testing Now Available at State’s COVID-19 Test Sites
Given a rise in respiratory illnesses and the increase from medium to high levels of flu across the state, the California Department of Public Health is expanding its no-cost testing program for COVID-19 to include flu testing at the state’s COVID-19 testing sites.
Flu Testing Now Available at State’s COVID-19 Test Sites
Jan. 10: Docent Training Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
If you love nature and want to learn more about the natural areas of the Santa Clarita Valley consider volunteering to become a Docent Naturalist for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 10: Docent Training Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball
Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master's University Mustangs baseball team.
West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: