Teacision & Art Featuring Works by Laurie Morgan

Laurie Morgan is having a one-woman art show at Teacision & Art, located 24802 Orchard Village Road, #A-2, Santa Clarita, from now until March 15.

The show features 18 paintings that include pathways, windows and doors, in acrylics, watercolors and pastels. Customers can also view a slide show presenting the progression of two of her paintings. In addition, small works will be exhibited. All works are for sale.

“I get a thrill rendering on canvas the sights I see in my travels around the world. I’m intrigued by historical architecture and most of my work contains part of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, barn or other structure. Many of my paintings have windows or doors, arches and pathways. These mean to me adventure, surprise and levels of spirituality. ”

Morgan is an award-winning artist, a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, and a professional actress.

“Whether I’m singing, acting or creating a painting, I’m able to touch people’s lives. With my arts I have been blessed to be able to turn strangers into friends, and I am sincerely grateful for this gift,” said Morgan.

For more information or hours of operation, call Teacision & Art at (661) 383-9220.

