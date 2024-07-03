The Big I Do Returns With Lavish Giveaways

The city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do event is returning on Valentine’s Day, 2025, with chances to win big.

This exceptional wedding event will see multiple couples exchanging vows simultaneously, followed by a lavish reception.

Leave behind the stress of seating charts, centerpieces and DJ bookings, the City Hall Ceremonies experts handle all the planning and execution.

Thanks to generous donations from local wedding vendors, this celebration of love costs a mere fraction of a traditional wedding. Couples will indulge in a catered dinner from Copper Hill BBQ, exquisite décor, beautiful floral arrangements, decadent wedding cakes from Jill’s Cakes, music by DJ Graham, photographers, photo booths and much more.

Attention brides-to-be: as part of this year’s event there is a chance to win a dream custom wedding dress. The gown experts at Lucy’s Bridal Couture, here in Santa Clarita, will give the ultimate appointment experience to try on elegant gowns from their extensive collection. One bride will say yes to a custom dress, up to $3,000.

In addition to the gown giveaway, there are numerous other prizes for registered couples. Couples have a chance to win custom wedding bands, bridal veils and a tailored suit for one lucky groom from Northridge Suits & Tux.

To qualify, couples must register for The Big I Do by Aug. 16, 2024, and exchange vows at the event on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025.

Sign up now for our Early ‘Love’ Bird Special, offering exclusive pricing and the chance to win a suit from Northridge Suits & Tux and the custom-made wedding dress from Lucy’s Bridal Couture.

For more information about The Big I Do, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings or call (661) 651-0823.

