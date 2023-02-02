‘The Great Wildcat Jackson’ Coming to The MAIN

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday he has been asked to serve as vice chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Child & Family Center presents its 34th annual Taste of the Town on Sunday, May 7.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

Kevin A. Klockenga has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses.

The College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for a three-year term.

As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City.

The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14.

As we step into the month of love, let's take a moment to reflect on the progress we made in January!

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The CIF-SS is looking for an exceptional individual to become Commissioner of Athletics on or about July 5.

Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely.

February is American Heart Month and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is kicking off the month by highlighting several milestones of the hospital’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is officially out of all auto-theft protection clubs for giveaway.

Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, along with his California Senate Republican colleagues, is urging the California Public Utilities Commission to immediately disburse a state credit to provide customers with relief on their high natural gas bills.

March 11: Santa Clarita Valley School Districts Holds Teacher Recruitment The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.

Message from Santa Clarita Mayor | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City Santa Clarita regularly tops lists as one of the safest cities in the country. This reputation is well-earned thanks to the hardworking men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the vigilance of our residents.

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Counts 38 New Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,625 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Today in SCV History (Feb. 1) 2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [

- SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [ story

Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.