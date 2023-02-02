header image

1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
‘The Great Wildcat Jackson’ Coming to The MAIN
| Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

Great Wildcat JacksonProducer Fred Blanco brings “The Great Wildcat Jackson” to The MAIN Friday, Feb. 17-Sunday, Feb. 19. The comedy stars Wildcat – the Monarch of the West.

Wildcat is a conman of the highest order, who is just a great deliverer of sideshow stunts and bizarre magic but in a fun, edgy way. It’s a great tribute to vaudeville and the old days of Variety shows.

Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 17: 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19: 2 p.m.

General admission: $15

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

For more information, visit https://littlebigstageproductions.com/.

Flyer

Wildcat
