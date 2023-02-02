‘The Great Wildcat Jackson’ Coming to The MAIN

Producer Fred Blanco brings “The Great Wildcat Jackson” to The MAIN Friday, Feb. 17-Sunday, Feb. 19. The comedy stars Wildcat – the Monarch of the West.
Wildcat is a conman of the highest order, who is just a great deliverer of sideshow stunts and bizarre magic but in a fun, edgy way. It’s a great tribute to vaudeville and the old days of Variety shows.
Showtimes are as follows:
Friday, Feb. 17: 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19: 2 p.m.
General admission: $15
The MAIN is located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
