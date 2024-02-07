The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard

Recently, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department introduced a dashboard about the Racial and Identity Profiling Act.

The RIPA Dashboard is an interactive database providing the community access to data obtained by the public contacts made by deputies. This includes traffic stops and calls for service. The Dashboard gives the public the ability to filter the information by race, date, station area, and the type of stop.

The RIPA law requires all of California’s law enforcement agencies to collect this information on all “stops”, defined as any detention or search (including consensual searches) – and report this information to the California Department of Justice. The bill outlines extensive policies, procedures, and data collection criteria to ensure that law enforcement practices are impartial, just, and unbiased.

The RIPA law explicitly forbids law enforcement officers from engaging in discriminatory practices based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected characteristic.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has taken a significant stride in advancing fairness and accountability within law enforcement by implementing the Racial and Identity Profiling Act.

Deputy personnel are responsible for recording this data following their interactions with individuals. These interactions are categorized as either a ‘Call for Service’ or ‘Deputy Initiated’ (most frequently, a traffic stop). The data to be collected under the RIPA statute, often referred to as AB-953, includes the following:

The data collected under the RIPA statute includes many details of the detainment or consensual encounter for example: Ordering a person to exit their vehicle, placing a person in handcuffs, placing a person in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, performing field sobriety tests and/or searching a person or their property.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is committed to transparency in our operations and policing initiatives. Transparency allows for an honest assessment of the quality of our work and fosters trust within the communities we serve. This approach also encourages open discussions to ensure that concerns, crime trends, and necessary corrective measures are applied impartially and fairly.

The RIPA data is readily available, with up-to-date data for everyone to view. To learn more about the AB 953 – RIPA Stop Data Information Dashboard, click on the link.

