Today in
S.C.V. History
August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
The MAIN Hosts ‘Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres From The Beginning’
| Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
Janine Cooper Ayres

The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.

This solo showcase promises to take viewers on an odyssey through the evolution of J-9’s artistic expressions, from abstract paintings to sci-fi character creations and her recent series of animal and “pettable” pet portraits. This exhibition will also feature an array of never-before-seen embellished prints, highlighting long-lost originals from the artist’s past sales.

J-9’s science fiction series is the bulk of her collection. It has been featured in television shows, movies and album covers. Her paintings showcase alien families and their pets amidst other-worldly landscapes. In her opinion, the question of, “Who do we share this universe with?” is one of the greatest mysteries of all time. She hopes that her paintings will inspire her viewers to imagine for themselves what life might look like on other planets.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, The MAIN will host a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees at the reception will have the exclusive opportunity to explore J-9’s new line of wearable art, including clothing and accessories, available for purchase solely during the event.

For more information about the exhibition and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita visit AtTheMain.org or email Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project

Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, in open public session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV

Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Monday, Aug 21, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Aug. 21.
FULL STORY...

Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board

Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board
Friday, Aug 18, 2023
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
FULL STORY...

Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15

Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15
Friday, Aug 18, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita's Agents of Discovery is a free outdoor educational mobile application that encourages residents and their families to get outdoors and learn about city history and environmental conservation through a fun geo-triggered experience.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be a study session on "School Culture and Climate."
Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board
Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign
Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning Actor in ‘This Is Us,’ Dies at Age 66
California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.
Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning Actor in ‘This Is Us,’ Dies at Age 66
TMU Women’s Soccer Wins Home Opener, 3-1
The Master's University jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the women's soccer team defeated Univeristy of California, Merced 3-1 Saturday in their home opener on Reese Field.
TMU Women’s Soccer Wins Home Opener, 3-1
Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost
SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’
Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’
Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project
Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series
The Los Angeles County Women & Girls Initiative presents “Employing Women in Non-Traditional Careers Speaker Series Webinar Part I: Hiring & Recruitment” on Thursday, Aug. 24. 10 a.m. - noon.
Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed a declaration of local emergency on August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm Hilary made its way through Southern California.
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons will open for the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Aug. 21.
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
The California Air Resources Board today announced that it will transition its existing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project  program to a new program that helps low- and middle-income Californians access zero-emissions.
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its 2023 Black Business Month Celebration, hosted at the California Institute of the Arts on Aug. 31 at 5:30 PM.
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
Los Angeles County has launched Pathway Home, a major expansion of its efforts to resolve encampments, with a successful operation in unincorporated Lennox that helped 59 people move inside.
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Pair with SCV Foster Youth
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support SCV youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Pair with SCV Foster Youth
Traffic Safety Tips for Back to School
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents and residents to slow down, follow the speed limit and be extremely careful driving through school zones.
Traffic Safety Tips for Back to School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
