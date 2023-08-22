The MAIN Hosts ‘Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres From The Beginning’

The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.

This solo showcase promises to take viewers on an odyssey through the evolution of J-9’s artistic expressions, from abstract paintings to sci-fi character creations and her recent series of animal and “pettable” pet portraits. This exhibition will also feature an array of never-before-seen embellished prints, highlighting long-lost originals from the artist’s past sales.

J-9’s science fiction series is the bulk of her collection. It has been featured in television shows, movies and album covers. Her paintings showcase alien families and their pets amidst other-worldly landscapes. In her opinion, the question of, “Who do we share this universe with?” is one of the greatest mysteries of all time. She hopes that her paintings will inspire her viewers to imagine for themselves what life might look like on other planets.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, The MAIN will host a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees at the reception will have the exclusive opportunity to explore J-9’s new line of wearable art, including clothing and accessories, available for purchase solely during the event.

For more information about the exhibition and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita visit AtTheMain.org or email Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...