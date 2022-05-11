The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series

The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band. The concert is free to attend and will take place at the Outlets on Saturday, June 4, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Guests and their families are invited to visit the Outlets at Tejon throughout the day to enjoy delicious food from various food trucks, great shopping with up to 65% off 40-plus brand name retailers and stay for a memorable night of live music in the open-air shopping center. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and be sure to set up early to save your spot for the concert.

“We are delighted to offer our guests an opportunity to enjoy live music with one of Bakersfield’s nationally-known musicians,” says Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon. “We encourage you to gather friends and family to enjoy a beautiful evening of fun for all ages.”

This event will be held outdoors at the Outlets at Tejon’s open-air shopping center between Cinnabon and Michael Kors.

Outlets at Tejon is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203, between Cinnabon and Michael Kors.

About The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company s a publicly-traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.

