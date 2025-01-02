Jan. 7: Mindful Art Hour at Newhall Library

The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adult Mindful Art Hour workshop Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Take a break and tap into creativity at Mindful Art Hour. Explore relaxing art projects designed to help unwind and express oneself.

No experience is needed—just bring creativity and an open mind.

There will be another workshop Tuesday, Jan. 21.

This free program is available only while supplies last.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...