header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
| Friday, Mar 22, 2024
spotlight arts program

The Music Center announced that 114 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including three from the Santa Clarita Valley, have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 36th Annual Spotlight program, a free, nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens.

This year, more than 1,520 teens, representing 265 schools, 177 cities and eight counties, auditioned for the prestigious program.

The semifinalists include the following Santa Clarita residents:

— Emma Rose Crawford, a dancer in 11th grade at Laurel Springs School in Ojai.

— Ananya Joseph, a dancer in ninth grade at Academy of the Canyons.

— Vinay Sundar, a classical instrumentalist in 12th grade at Valencia High School.

A program of The Music Center’s programming arm TMC Arts, Spotlight offers Southern California teens expert advice, coaching, auditions and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators in seven categories: acting, ballet, dance, classical voice, non-classical voice, classical instrumental and contemporary instrumental.

The program recognizes and rewards participants throughout the competition with more than $100,000 in cash awards following three rounds of auditions. To date, The Music Center has given over $2.8 million in scholarships.

“Congratulations to this year’s Spotlight semifinalists for advancing this far,” Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center, said in a news release. “It is encouraging to see so many young people from throughout Southern California apply for this program, which is testament not only to their talent and potential, but also to their courage and dedication to the performing arts.”

Each semifinalist will audition again before a new panel of judges, who will then select the top two finalist performers in each category for a total of 14 Grand Prize Finalists (two from each category). Judges will also name an Honorable Mention in each category. The Grand Prize Finalists will perform in The Music Center’s Spotlight Grand Finale on Tuesday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Music Center’s Spotlight program awards more than $100,000 in cash scholarships annually. Semifinalists each receive $500. Grand Prize Finalists will each receive $5,000 scholarships; one Honorable Mention in each category will receive $1,000.

Spotlight alumni include Misty Copeland, who made history in the dance world as the first African American principal dancer for American Ballet Theatre; recording artists Adam Lambert and Josh Groban; Emmy Award-winning composer Kris Bowers, whose work includes the scores for “Bob Marley: One Love,” “Bridgerton” and “Green Book”; Lindsay Mendez, Tony Award winner for her role in the Broadway revival of “Carousel”; Erin Mackey, star of Broadway’s “Wicked,” “Sondheim on Sondheim,” “Anything Goes,” “Chaplin,” and “Amazing Grace”; Matthew Rushing, associate artistic director for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Yao Guang Zhai, associate principal clarinet of the Toronto Symphony; and Gerald Clayton, Grammy Award-winning jazz recording artist.

For more information about The Music Center’s Spotlight program, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists

Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
The Music Center announced that 114 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including three from the Santa Clarita Valley, have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 36th Annual Spotlight program, a free, nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens.
FULL STORY...

March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’

March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
FULL STORY...

As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day

As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
FULL STORY...

County’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website

County’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
FULL STORY...

Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee

Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 27: Hart Board Will Explore Next Steps for Superintendent Search
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 27: Hart Board Will Explore Next Steps for Superintendent Search
April 17: SCV Chamber Networking Mixer Sand Canyon Country Club
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Networking Mixer for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, on Thursday, April 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
April 17: SCV Chamber Networking Mixer Sand Canyon Country Club
Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
The Music Center announced that 114 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including three from the Santa Clarita Valley, have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 36th Annual Spotlight program, a free, nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens.
Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Demystifying Cancer’
UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present "Demystifying Cancer" on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Demystifying Cancer’
March 23: The Musical ‘Xanadu’ Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical "Xanadu" on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.
March 23: The Musical ‘Xanadu’ Opens at CTG
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project and an increase in pay for city councilmembers.
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women's Day on March 8.
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
Robert Morgan Fisher will perform "A Night of Narrative Song" on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. A number of professional players make the Santa Clarita Valley home and since 2011 the GO Jazz Big Band has been their launch pad.
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Battling back from a 12-point deficit, The Master's University basketball team had the lead late but could not hold it, losing to the No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman 68-69 in the Round of 16 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship.
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
GOLETA — College of the Canyons fielded two teams at the annual 3C2A State Preview event at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday, with the Cougars finishing sixth and eighth in the field of 18 teams from around the state. 
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Did you know that each year, Main Street in Old Town Newhall undergoes countless makeovers for different events, such as Light Up Main Street and the Fourth of July Parade?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night. 
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday in response to an announcement by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel of a proposal to change how calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are routed.
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Cason Brownell had a bases-loaded double in the first and added a home run in the sixth to knock in all four runs The Master's needed in a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine.
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth and prosperity within the region.
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kaiya Cortinas (women's track and field) and JT Saenz (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 11-16.
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, is proud to host Matsudo, Japan through a youth delegation between the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
SCVNews.com