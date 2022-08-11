header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 11
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Thursday COVID Roundup: 107 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Covid virus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional local deaths and 107 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 15 new deaths and 4,345 new cases countywide.

Currently, there are 1,098 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than 12,387,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,903 deaths, county case totals to 3,347,143 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,146 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 492.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

LA County

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit
https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Students

Staff Dashboard

Staff

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, leaving the total number in the SCV at 492.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 402

Castaic: 31

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 2

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

 

SCV Cases

Of the 87,838 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 64,849

Castaic: 8,833

Stevenson Ranch: 5,185

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,193

Acton: 1,761

Val Verde: 969

Agua Dulce: 896

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 840

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 389

Elizabeth Lake: 240

Lake Hughes: 182

Bouquet Canyon: 184

Saugus/Canyon Country: 105

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 97

Sand Canyon: 56

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 41

Placerita Canyon: 18

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Thursday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Calif covid 89

Vaccinations

– 78,998,017 total vaccines administered.

– 79.9% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 32,891 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 10,071,958 confirmed cases to date.

– Tuesday’s average case count is 13,524 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 12.7% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 4,228 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 474 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 93,193 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 32 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 11.2 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of Aug. 4, local health departments have reported 175,312 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 587 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of July 24 to July 30, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 87% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Aug. 8, there have been 1011 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Preparing for a Healthy 2022-23 School Year

The Safe Schools for All Hub consolidates key resources and information related to COVID-19 and schools.

Learn more about the COVID-19 mitigation strategies to keep students, staff, and communities safe in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Guidance.

Get more information on changes to COVID-19 testing strategies for the 2022-23 school year in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Testing Framework.

The CDPH Testing Taskforce School Testing team has released a 2022-2023 K-12 Schools Testing Framework Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls

SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is reminding residents that no one will ever call your home demanding payment for "outstanding warrants."
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month

County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
During the upcoming Aug 9. meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are set to proclaim this August as Student Debt Awareness Month. 
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide and 53 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Hosting Back-to-School Drive
As local students get ready to head back to class for the new school year, your Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps wants to ensure they have the supplies and resources necessary for success.
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Hosting Back-to-School Drive
Aug. 28: Author Dave Berg Presents ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Presents: "Sundays at the Landmark" on Sunday, Aug. 28, with Dave Berg. He will present "Stories to Share.
Aug. 28: Author Dave Berg Presents ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos
Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event
The WiSH Education Foundation's much-anticipated Cocktails on the Roof event is back for the community to enjoy on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Subaru of Valencia campus.
Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is reminding residents that no one will ever call your home demanding payment for "outstanding warrants."
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls
Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch, in Agua Dulce, was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Logix Federal Credit Union Community Stars Foundation.
Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
Valencia Band, Color Guard Holding Clothes 4 Cash Fundraiser
The Valencia High School Band and Color Guard will hold a Clothes 4 Cash clothing drive fundraiser every Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Sept. 13.
Valencia Band, Color Guard Holding Clothes 4 Cash Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is starting two tasty ways to support the non-profit's efforts Friday August 12.
Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,514 new cases countywide and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV
County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
During the upcoming Aug 9. meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are set to proclaim this August as Student Debt Awareness Month. 
County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses
Valley Industry Association is planning their next Bash, as they honor businesses of distinction.
Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses
Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO
The SCVEDC would like to congratulate everyone who made this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including our their President & CEO, Holly Schroeder.
Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO
Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn Dies at 68
Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in Florida, according to family.
Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn Dies at 68
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide and 53 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths
Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the county of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors approved a resolution placing the Cannabis Tax Measure on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot for approval by voters.
Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election
Deadline Extended by SCV Water to Fill Board Vacancy, Applicants Sought
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has extended the deadline to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.
Deadline Extended by SCV Water to Fill Board Vacancy, Applicants Sought
Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley celebrates Women in Film with the "Lundafest 2022" screening on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’
Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” a symposium for medical professionals and members of the public that will focus on the importance of early cancer detection.
Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
