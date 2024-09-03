Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City

This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

This year’s theme is Gold Medal City. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they highlight all the podium-topping progress the city has made over the last year and what big projects are on the horizon.

Taking inspiration from the recent Summer Games, this year’s event will have a golden twist to it, celebrating all of the city’s accomplishments, awards and accolades. Guests will have the chance to hear directly from the City Council, enjoy informative videos, receive a commemorative gift and see a lighter side of their local government.

State of the City will begin promptly at 3 p.m. in the Grand Room for presentations and videos from the City Council. Following the program, guests are invited to gather on the picturesque Terrace for music, appetizers and happy hour.

Tickets are $40 per person and $400 per table of 10. The ticket price includes appetizers, drinks and a commemorative gift.

For more information, please call the city of Santa Clarita at (661) 255-4939 or visit SantaClarita.gov.

