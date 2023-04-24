header image

1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
| Monday, Apr 24, 2023
Baseball tourney

The Master’s University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed in next week’s Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament to be held at OC Great Park in Irvine.

The Mustangs (29-14, 13-11 GSAC) will start the double-elimination tournament against No. 5-seed Arizona Christian (26-22, 11-13 GSAC) on Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. The Firestorm swept the three-game series against TMU played in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 24-25. However, The Master’s closed out the conference season winning three of their final four games, while Arizona Christian lost their final five.

The winner of this first game will then play No. 1-seed Westmont later that same Monday in a game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The loser will play the loser of the No. 2-seed Hope International/No. 3 Vanguard game on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

All of the baseball games will be livestreamed on gsacsportsnetwork.com.

The Master’s has one final game to be played to close out the regular season, a non-conference game on the road against the Bethesda Flames on Thursday, April 27 at noon.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau resolved a nearly six-hour standoff on Monday by taking a suspect into custody on the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.
Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
The Master's University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed in next week's Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament to be held at OC Great Park in Irvine.
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Tri Source International held a grand unveiling of the company's cutting-edge headquarters in Valencia on April 13 with a SCV Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony which showcased TSI's unwavering commitment to local job creation, employee success and spirited community engagement.
Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
May 11: Ally Training for Fostering Youth Independence
May is National Foster Care Month. Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the plight of these vulnerable youth, as well as the work it’s doing to help these youth overcome a shaky foundation and unlock the doors to a successful future.
May 11: Ally Training for Fostering Youth Independence
May 3: CSUN 31st Senior Film Showcase
The stories are as diverse as their filmmakers: An ex-gang member struggling to help his mother return home. A son fulfilling his father’s baseball dream. A father struggling to provide for his son. Two lonely people battling solitary confinement. An effort to negotiate peace in the middle of a war.
May 3: CSUN 31st Senior Film Showcase
Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year
Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce that Debbie Rupel, an eighth grade teacher at Castaic Middle School, has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year.
Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year
UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect in Custody, Roads Reopen
Final SCV Sheriff's Station Update: All evacuations have been lifted. Residents are able to return to their homes on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. All roads have been opened as of 1 p.m.
UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect in Custody, Roads Reopen
I-210 On- and Off-Ramp Closures Scheduled
Santa Clarita Valley residents who travel on the I-210 the week of April 24-28 should be aware of ramp closures along the freeway between Sunland Boulevard and Foothill Boulevard.
I-210 On- and Off-Ramp Closures Scheduled
CalArts Welcomes Newly Accepted Students to Campus
California Institute of the Arts welcomed newly accepted students, friends and families to campus for a day of information sessions and informal meet-and-greets on Saturday, April 15.
CalArts Welcomes Newly Accepted Students to Campus
Bike Nights Return Wednesdays at Route 66
Bike Nights at Route 66 Classic Grill are back every Wednesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., now through October. Live music, raffle prizes, BBQ.
Bike Nights Return Wednesdays at Route 66
April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
April 26: COC Board Meets for Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a Special Meeting, Board Self-Evaluation Workshop Wednesday, April 26, at 2 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
April 26: COC Board Meets for Self-Evaluation Workshop
April 25: City Council Considers Parking Ordinances
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
April 25: City Council Considers Parking Ordinances
Weekly COVID Roundup: New Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: New Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance
Canyon Country Farmers Market Celebrates First Anniversary
The Canyon Country Farmers Market is celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live music, giveaways and free face painting in addition to the regular weekly farmers market.
Canyon Country Farmers Market Celebrates First Anniversary
COC to Host International Animation Festival
College of the Canyons will host the inaugural International Animation Festival on May 5-6, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level. With no submission fee, the two-day festival will provide a great opportunity for first-time animators from around the world to exhibit their work.
COC to Host International Animation Festival
Hart, Valencia Receive Safe Sports School Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Hart High School and Valencia High School have earned the prestigious National Athletic Trainer Association Safe Sports School Award.
Hart, Valencia Receive Safe Sports School Award
Hart District High Schools Recognized for PSAs
Selected video production groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to electronic device addiction.
Hart District High Schools Recognized for PSAs
Schiavo Advances Bill to Give Residents Voice Against Mine
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the advancement of critical legislation, which, if passed, will give residents a voice against what would be the second largest gravel mine in the nation, the CEMEX mega-mine in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Schiavo Advances Bill to Give Residents Voice Against Mine
Allanson, Cougars Walk Off 16-15 vs. Glendale
Andrew Allanson teed off on a three-run home run for the College of the Canyons baseball team in the 11th inning to walk-off over visiting Glendale College 16-15 in a wild back-and-forth game that saw 12 pitchers used and a combined 22 runs scored after the sixth inning.
Allanson, Cougars Walk Off 16-15 vs. Glendale
