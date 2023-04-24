TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney

The Master’s University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed in next week’s Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament to be held at OC Great Park in Irvine.
The Mustangs (29-14, 13-11 GSAC) will start the double-elimination tournament against No. 5-seed Arizona Christian (26-22, 11-13 GSAC) on Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. The Firestorm swept the three-game series against TMU played in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 24-25. However, The Master’s closed out the conference season winning three of their final four games, while Arizona Christian lost their final five.
The winner of this first game will then play No. 1-seed Westmont later that same Monday in a game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The loser will play the loser of the No. 2-seed Hope International/No. 3 Vanguard game on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Andrew Allanson teed off on a three-run home run for the College of the Canyons baseball team in the 11th inning to walk-off over visiting Glendale College 16-15 in a wild back-and-forth game that saw 12 pitchers used and a combined 22 runs scored after the sixth inning.
The College of the Canyons men's basketball program invites girls and boys ages 7 to 14 to participate in the 2023 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp, with registration now open for two sessions beginning in June.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau resolved a nearly six-hour standoff on Monday by taking a suspect into custody on the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.
Tri Source International held a grand unveiling of the company's cutting-edge headquarters in Valencia on April 13 with a SCV Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony which showcased TSI's unwavering commitment to local job creation, employee success and spirited community engagement.
May is National Foster Care Month. Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the plight of these vulnerable youth, as well as the work it’s doing to help these youth overcome a shaky foundation and unlock the doors to a successful future.
The stories are as diverse as their filmmakers: An ex-gang member struggling to help his mother return home. A son fulfilling his father’s baseball dream. A father struggling to provide for his son. Two lonely people battling solitary confinement. An effort to negotiate peace in the middle of a war.
Final SCV Sheriff's Station Update: All evacuations have been lifted. Residents are able to return to their homes on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. All roads have been opened as of 1 p.m.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a Special Meeting, Board Self-Evaluation Workshop Wednesday, April 26, at 2 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Canyon Country Farmers Market is celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live music, giveaways and free face painting in addition to the regular weekly farmers market.
College of the Canyons will host the inaugural International Animation Festival on May 5-6, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level. With no submission fee, the two-day festival will provide a great opportunity for first-time animators from around the world to exhibit their work.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the advancement of critical legislation, which, if passed, will give residents a voice against what would be the second largest gravel mine in the nation, the CEMEX mega-mine in the Santa Clarita Valley.
