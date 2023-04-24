TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney

The Master’s University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed in next week’s Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament to be held at OC Great Park in Irvine.

The Mustangs (29-14, 13-11 GSAC) will start the double-elimination tournament against No. 5-seed Arizona Christian (26-22, 11-13 GSAC) on Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. The Firestorm swept the three-game series against TMU played in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 24-25. However, The Master’s closed out the conference season winning three of their final four games, while Arizona Christian lost their final five.

The winner of this first game will then play No. 1-seed Westmont later that same Monday in a game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The loser will play the loser of the No. 2-seed Hope International/No. 3 Vanguard game on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

All of the baseball games will be livestreamed on gsacsportsnetwork.com.

The Master’s has one final game to be played to close out the regular season, a non-conference game on the road against the Bethesda Flames on Thursday, April 27 at noon.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

