header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 31
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
| Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024

tomas J. AragonBy sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves. We have an ever-changing health care system, and technology is dramatically advancing business processes. At the same time, public health leaders are increasingly asked to look at how factors such as employment, the environment, discrimination and inequality, and access to education impact health outcomes.

CDPH launched the Public Health 2035 initiative to create a public health department that can and will adapt to this ever-changing landscape. Public Health 2035 builds a path for CDPH’s ultimate transformation into the ideal public health department, driving greater quality of life and better health outcomes across all communities. The Department’s vision is to be a transparent, evolving and data-driven organization that provides leading edge public health knowledge and services to all Californians.

In adopting Public Health 2035, CDPH has committed to being a change leader in government, and is also engaging communities in identifying their own health priorities and developing practical plans to achieve locally sustainable improvements in health.

The CDPH mission to protect the health and wellbeing of the people and communities in California will not change, but there is no doubt the state’s public health department will look different years from now. With a focus on the future, CDPH is beginning its transformation into a continuously improving, agile organization that adapts to a growing science of public health and California’s dynamic environment to continue our long history of public health successes.​

Director and State Public Health Officer Tomás J. Aragón , M.D., Dr. P.H. of the California Department of Public Health has served since Jan. 4, 2021. Prior to coming to CDPH, he was the health officer for the city and county of San Francisco and director of the public health division. Aragón has served in public health leadership roles for more than 20 years (communicable disease controller, deputy health officer, health officer, community health and chronic disease epidemiologist), including directing a public health emergency preparedness and response research and training center at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health. Aragón graduated from University of California, Berkeley (B.A., Molecular Biology; Dr.P.H., Epidemiology), Harvard Medical School (M.D.), Harvard School of Public Health (M.P.H.), and Stanford University (certification in Strategic Decision and Risk Management in Healthcare). He completed his clinical and research training at University of California, San Francisco (San Francisco General Hospital Primary Care Internal Medicine; Clinical Infectious Diseases; and Traineeship in AIDS Prevention Studies).​
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health

Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
READ MORE...

Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center

Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year

Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
READ MORE...

Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community

Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a city councilmember.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fourth Year of the SC2025 Strategic Plan

Ken Striplin | Fourth Year of the SC2025 Strategic Plan
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
The new year is just around the corner and with the change of the calendar, we will be in the homestretch of the city’s Strategic Plan, Santa Clarita 2025 (SC2025).
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Mustangs win exhibition over Stanton
In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master's University men's basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs win exhibition over Stanton
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks.
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
The Master's University women's basketball team set a program record with 74 rebounds in its 119-62 win over Lincoln University Saturday night, Dec. 28 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening ribbon cutting at Hammer & Nails, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
In the final shopping days before Christmas, the California Highway Patrol conducted a successful enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime, promoting safe shopping experiences for communities throughout California.
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced an opportunity to join its Advisory Boards. Advisory Boards will play a critical role in helping ensure that the District Attorney’s Office remains informed and responsive to issues of concern to various communities and interest groups in Los Angeles County. The application process is open to all interested residents.
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
SCVNews.com