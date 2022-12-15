Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads

Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road. The project is anticipated to last approximately three weeks and will enhance medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road.

One left turn lane on Wiley Canyon Road, turning north onto Orchard Village Road, will be closed through the duration of the project. Motorists are asked to be aware of the change in traffic westbound on Wiley Canyon. Temporary striping will be provided to allow for two thru lanes, and the designated right turn lane to northbound Orchard Village Road will temporarily change to a combined thru/right turn lane. Cyclists are asked to be aware of the temporary change in the bike lane as well, as it will become a shared lane with thru traffic during construction.

Drivers are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly. For questions or concerns, please contact city of Santa Clarita Engineer Leslie Frazier by email at lfrazier@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...