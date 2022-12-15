header image

Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
| Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
WileyConstruction2022

Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road. The project is anticipated to last approximately three weeks and will enhance medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road.

One left turn lane on Wiley Canyon Road, turning north onto Orchard Village Road, will be closed through the duration of the project. Motorists are asked to be aware of the change in traffic westbound on Wiley Canyon. Temporary striping will be provided to allow for two thru lanes, and the designated right turn lane to northbound Orchard Village Road will temporarily change to a combined thru/right turn lane. Cyclists are asked to be aware of the temporary change in the bike lane as well, as it will become a shared lane with thru traffic during construction.

Drivers are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly. For questions or concerns, please contact city of Santa Clarita Engineer Leslie Frazier by email at lfrazier@santa-clarita.com.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count

Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...

All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look

All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
The popular 'I Found Sammy Clarita' campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.
FULL STORY...

Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life

Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
FULL STORY...

Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita

Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is alerting drivers that paving work continues on Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Sierra Highway.
FULL STORY...
