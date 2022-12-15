Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads

Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road. The project is anticipated to last approximately three weeks and will enhance medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road.
One left turn lane on Wiley Canyon Road, turning north onto Orchard Village Road, will be closed through the duration of the project. Motorists are asked to be aware of the change in traffic westbound on Wiley Canyon. Temporary striping will be provided to allow for two thru lanes, and the designated right turn lane to northbound Orchard Village Road will temporarily change to a combined thru/right turn lane. Cyclists are asked to be aware of the temporary change in the bike lane as well, as it will become a shared lane with thru traffic during construction.
Drivers are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.
The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly. For questions or concerns, please contact city of Santa Clarita Engineer Leslie Frazier by email at lfrazier@santa-clarita.com.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
The 2022 California School Dashboard, restarted for the first time since 2019 and publicly available Thursday, shows that California’s four- and five-year high school graduation rates hit all-time highs in 2021–22 while the state’s chronic absenteeism rate mirrored national trends
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.
Against the backdrop of the US - Africa Summit initiated by the Biden Administration, President George Weah of Liberia met on the summits first day with the young Californian global envoy, Zuriel Oduwole in Washington DC, to hear first-hand her ideas on the areas of gender development and the climate issue.
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.