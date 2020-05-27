Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.

The county reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the SCV, but no new deaths. To date, 18 people have died of the virus in the valley (15 in Santa Clarita, 1 in Acton, 1 in Castaic, and 1 in a community not yet named).

To date, Public Health has reported 47,822 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 2,143 deaths.

Although this is the highest number of new cases reported in a day, some of these cases are from a backlog of test results.

Countywide, 20 people who died were over the age of 65 years old; six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Seventeen people had underlying health conditions including 11 people over the age of 65 years old and six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

California has 96,733 confirmed cases and 3,814 deaths from COVID-19 as of May 25.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates

As of May 25, local health departments have reported 9,360 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 50 deaths statewide.

As of May 25, 1,696,396 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 52,294 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

Of the 1,135 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 690

Castaic: 321 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility)

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 36

Stevenson Ranch: 33

Val Verde: 21

Acton: 11

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 7

Agua Dulce: 7

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 4

Elizabeth Lake: 3

Lake Hughes: 1

Newhall Unincorporated portion): 1

Henry Mayo Tuesday Update

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now releasing numbers on a weekly basis (Wednesdays), unless there is a drastic change in the number of cases or a death has been confirmed, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

As of Wednesday, May 20, of the 1,332 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 197 tested positive, 1,245 were negative, 35 were pending and 14 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care. A total of 68 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, he said.

Eight of the SCV’s 18 fatalities to date have occurred at Henry Mayo, Moody confirmed Monday, May 18.

Ninety-three percent of people who died in Los Angeles County had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,974 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 39% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, thirty-nine cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. As of today, 6,195 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,443 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for over 514,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Of the 2,143 total deaths in L.A. County, 47% were in skilled nursing facilities. Testing capacity continues to increase across skilled nursing facilities in L.A. County with support from Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and the City of Los Angeles. As of this Friday, 157 skilled nursing facilities have tested all residents and staff, and an additional 68 are being scheduled. Public Health continues to schedule appointments with other skilled nursing facilities to complete testing, conduct on-site inspections and survey bed capacity, staffing capacity and availability of personal protective equipment.

L.A. County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.