UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 33,000 acres and more than 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The fire has also reportedly killed seven people, five in the Eaton Fire and two in the Palisades Fire.

Other fire related developments include:

Debris and elevated turbidity from the Eaton Fire potentially impacted Pasadena Water and Power’s drinking water system in the Eaton Fire evacuated areas. The State Water Resources Control Board, Pasadena Public Health Department and Pasadena Water and Power Water System are advising residents of Pasadena to not use the tap water for drinking or cooking in the impacted areas until further notice.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has issued a boil water notice for Pacific Palisades and adjacent communities north of San Vicente Boulevard for the next 48 hours. “This applies to water that is used for brushing teeth, making ice cubes and food preparation such as washing produce,” the LAWDP’s website said. Officials said boiled tap water or bottled water should be used for drinking and cooking purposes. Tap water should be boiled for one minute and then cooled.

The intense Santa Ana winds have eased compared with the past two days, but wind gusts are still forecast to be 40 to 50 mph today and 50 to 70 mph Thursday night into Friday morning. Much of Los Angeles County will remain under a Red Flag Warning through Friday night.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a request from Los Angeles County to deploy 8,000 National Guard members to the region to help combat fires and prevent looting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested 20 people for looting as of Thursday afternoon).

The NFL announced the Jan. 13 wild card playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Jan. 13 will be moved from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, citing concerns for public safety.

Evacuation warning intended only for residents near Kenneth Fire. Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, released the following statement: “An evacuation order for residents near the Kenneth Fire currently burning in West Hills was mistakenly issued to nearly 10 million County residents along with some residents of neighboring counties. This warning was intended only for residents of Calabasas and Agoura Hills and those within the West Hills community of Los Angeles. We understand that these wildfires have created great anxiety, hardship and distress among our residents, and we are committed to sharing accurate information. For updates on wildfires currently burning in LA County, including evacuation information, please visit lacounty.gov/emergency.”

Fire status as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9

Palisades Fire:

19,978 acres

5,316 structures damaged or destroyed

0% contained

The National Weather Service has extended the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Across the fire area in the ridges and upper slopes, northeast winds are expected to diminish Thursday afternoon. However, winds are expected to pick up again in the evening and stay strong through Friday morning. On Sunday, Jan. 12 and continuing through the middle of next week, a persistent offshore flow will return to the area. An extended weak to moderate period of Santa Ana winds is expected. There is a 30% chance of strong Santa Ana winds occurring Monday, Jan. 13 night and into Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Eaton Fire

13,690 acres

4,000 structures damaged or destroyed

0% contained

Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues. Red Flag high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves.

Hurst Fire

855 acres

10% contained

Evacuation orders have been lifted.

Lidia Fire (Acton)

348 acres

60% contained

Road Closures: Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road.

The Lidia Fire was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road in Acton, California. Unified command has been established between the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire spans about 348 acres and is 60% contained, with firefighters making significant progress.

The entire Angeles National Forest is temporarily closed for public safety and the protection of natural resources from Jan. 8 at 5:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 15 at midnight.

Sunset Fire

43 acres

100% contained

The Sunset Fire is reported to be 100% and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Kenneth Fire

960 acres

0% contained

The Kenneth Fire broke out in the neighborhood of West Hills and evacuation orders were immediately issued. Air support has made a significant positive impact on slowing the forward progress of the fire according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. It has moved into Ventura County with Venture County Fire in join command of the fire response. Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings after significant progress was made on the fire.

