UPDATE: L.A. County Fires Exceed 26,000 Acres, 1,100+ Structures Lost

Cal Fire has reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000, acres and more than 1,100 structures lost.

The fire has also reportedly killed five people.

Status as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8

Palisades Fire:

15,832 acres

0% contained

Extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting, continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire. Winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in further fire activity and suppression efforts.

Eaton Fire

10,600 acres

0% contained

Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues. Red Flag high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves.

Hurst Fire

700 acres

0% contained

The Hurst Fire is spreading rapidly under high winds, creating dangerous conditions for nearby communities. Fire crews are working to contain the fire and protect critical infrastructure as it threatens homes and other structures. The combination of dry fuels, strong winds, and low humidity is contributing to aggressive fire behavior, making containment efforts extremely challenging. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow directives from local authorities as the situation evolves.

Lidia Fire (Acton)

80 acres

30% contained

Road Closures: Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road.

Woodley Fire (Sepulveda Basin)

30 acres. Reportedly knocked down.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...